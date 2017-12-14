Wells Fargo Branches in Oregon & Southwest Washington Collecting Foood & Toy Donations

(Photos courtesy of Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo bank branches throughout Oregon and S.W. Washington are helping out those in need by collecting donations of food and toys this month.

All of the donations made at each branch will stay in the community where they were given to support local residents.

The company’s annual toy drive in Oregon and S.W. Washington is taking place now through Friday, Dec. 15. Members of the public are welcome to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Wells Fargo branch.

Wells Fargo will give the donated toys to local nonprofits for distribution to children from low- and moderate-income families.

Food Drive Runs to Dec. 30

This year Wells Fargo branches in this region are also participating in the company’s first-ever national food drive now until Dec. 30. All of the non-perishable food collected from the public will be donated to local nonprofit groups.

To help in the effort, Wells Fargo has also created four “mobile pop-up food banks” that are currently traveling throughout the nation to collect food donations. One of the pop-ups will make a number of appearances in Portland, Beaverton and Tigard this month.

The mobile food bank will appear:

* Outside the Moda Center before Trail Blazer games Dec. 20, 22 and 28;

* At the Beaverton Town Square shopping center Dec. 21 and 23;

* At the Washington Square Mall Dec. 27 and 29.

Deploying approximately 5,900 bank branches and 268,000 team members, the national food drive encourages customers, communities and Wells Fargo employees to give food at its branches, donate money to United Way and volunteer with hunger-related organizations.

“The winter holidays are a time for coming together in fellowship with friends and family,” said Wells Fargo Region Bank President Tracy Curtis of Portland. “Yet one in seven American families depends on the kindness of others to partake in meals during this season.”

“And so many children go without gifts during the holidays because their families can’t afford them,” added Wells Fargo Region Bank President Cindy Johnson of McMinnville. “The Wells Fargo toy and food drives are two great ways we can use our branch network and other company locations to help those neighbors and friends who need our support.”

$5 Million Donation

Working with United Way Worldwide to create a long-term, high impact program that will support hunger-related causes in our local communities, Wells Fargo donated an additional $5 million grant to the United Way in support of this effort.

“This donation from Wells Fargo will support local United Ways’ fight to address hunger in communities and provide families with vital resources to live healthier lives,” said Brian Gallagher, United Way Worldwide President and CEO. “Wells Fargo’s strong relationship with United Way is a critical part of our fight to tackle our nation’s toughest challenges and create solutions that strengthen the quality of life for individuals and families.”

Volunteering 5,000 Hours

Wells Fargo has also committed to volunteering 5,000 hours nationally during the food drive and is encouraging its employees to support food-based nonprofit organizations in their local communities throughout the holidays.

Serving the Pacific Northwest since 1852, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. The company provides banking, insurance, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance services. The Chronicle of Philanthropy ranked Wells Fargo third on its most recent list of the top corporate cash philanthropists. Last year Wells Fargo donated $281.3 million to 14,900 nonprofits and Wells Fargo team members volunteered 1.73 million hours with 50,000 nonprofits.