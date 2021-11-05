10 Must-Have Apps for College Students

College can be a tough place for students, regardless if you are a fresher or an experienced senior. But with modern learning apps, your time on campus can be a bit more bearable.

Without wasting time, let’s check out ten must-have apps for college students.

EssayService

As the name suggests, EssayService is a platform that assists students with schoolwork.

How does it work?

This essay writing service provides sample papers that you can consult as references. You can also learn basic formatting rules: MLA, APA, etc.

But that’s not all; the instructors at EssayService are academic professionals with in-depth knowledge in their respective fields.

So, you can entrust them with your paper, knowing that you will get the premium quality.

Khan Academy

Similar to EssayService, Khan Academy provides learning materials to students at all academic levels.

If you are struggling with a subject, Khan Academy tutors have massive swathes of bite-sized courses to assist you. So, you can watch these short videos to familiarize yourself with the fundamentals of any course.

Although most of the academic material on the Khan Academy platform focuses on STEM courses, you can also find resources in the arts and humanities to boost your skills.

Google Apps

Google is heading towards a virtual monopoly, and they are taking over education as well. Apart from that, Google apps are replacing native learning apps formerly dominated by Microsoft: Word, Excel, PowerPoint.

Besides, all Google apps are student-friendly because of the following reasons.

They are accessible remotely because they are cloud-based.

They encourage collaboration.

They are free to use.

Lastly, Google Classroom replicates the traditional classroom environment digitally. Students can use Hangouts or Meet to attend online lectures and interact with their peers.

Canvas

Canvas is a learning management system (LMS) that allows teachers to customize the virtual learning environments to meet students’ needs.

For students, this customized learning setting enhances classroom engagement. As a result, the overall performance of virtual classrooms improves.

And in case you are worried about security, Canvas protects your data from third parties.

You can download the Canvas app from the Apple or Android Store.

Grammarly

Essays are not just about word counts; you still need to polish your grammar to score top marks.

And that’s why you need a grammar checker like Grammarly. This proofreading app fine-tunes your writing and eliminates common mistakes. You can also use the tool to remove passive voice and simplify your writing.

The Grammarly app serves as a word processor where you can save your work. You can check the plagiarism content in your paper before submission as well.

Quizlet

Quizlet is a “flashcard app” that is available for free. But why do college students need this flashcard app?

For starters, Quizlet is free, and you can download the app on your device without paying a dime. Secondly, Quizlet’s digital flashcards never get lost; you won’t have to worry about the cat knocking over the box.

Besides, the app allows you to customize your flashcards or use the millions of available cards in their database.

So, if you are struggling to remember your study material, use Quizlet flashcards to keep pace.

Evernote

Note-taking is an essential part of college because you need to hang on to every bit of information that your professors share.

Evernote excels as a note-taking app because it allows students remote access from any device. If you stumble upon an idea for your term paper during the commute, you can write it down in the Evernote app for safekeeping.

Besides, you can create and curate to-do lists using Evernote. And if typing is inconvenient, you can use the handwriting tool to take express notes.

Duolingo

Duolingo is one of the best tools for language learners. If you need an app that holds you accountable, Duolingo is the best option. Users receive daily reminders to keep them on track with the learning schedule.

Also, Duolingo offers multiple language options, which means you can learn more than one language simultaneously.

Unlike other language learning apps, the Duolingo AI pronounces the words in the native tongue to help you improve your pronunciation.

Pomodoro

Ever heard of the Pomodoro technique? The Pomodoro technique involves breaking your workday into 25-minute fragments. This technique is popular in academia and other professional industries. And the Pomodoro app works on this principle.

Instead of going on long barren spells, you can optimize your productivity by drilling down massive tasks. And once 25 minutes elapse, the app alerts you to take a break.

WolframAlpha

WolframAlpha is an AI-powered computational engine that provides instant solutions to mathematical problems and other questions.

Essentially, when you enter a term in the search engine, you receive instant solutions with detailed explanations. You can even plot graphs and map statistical distributions on this platform.

WolframAlpha’s latest version works like a trivia machine, providing instant answers to general knowledge questions.

Conclusion

As a college student, you must always search for new apps to make your college experience a breeze. Google apps cover most of your schoolwork, while note-taking apps help you write down information.

You can also use apps like Duolingo to learn and practice new languages. And if you are looking for instant solutions, WolframAlpha and Khan Academy have you covered.

Good luck as you navigate the rough waters of college!