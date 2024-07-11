10% Off Festival Passes This Weekend

Save the Date! August 4 — Not’cho Grandma’s Bingo!

Join us for a wild game of bingo, and a day of wholesome fun and FUNDraising! All proceeds go to helping us put on the 2024 Film Fest!

*Make sure to choose August 4th when choosing tickets*

Buy Tickets!

See You at Summer Fest!

Swing by and say hi! We will see you downtown this weekend at Summer Fest. We will be doing giveaways, selling merch, asking you fun movies questions, PLUS offering a special deal: All Festival Passes will be 10% off when purchased in person!

Calling All Filmmakers:

Basecamp Application Deadline Is July 21!

Basecamp is a three-day, all inclusive, filmmaker retreat in the heart of Central Oregon, October 7-10th!

Learn More & Apply!

Movies in the Park are Back!

Save the Dates:

August 2: Mulan — Al Moody Park

August 9: Kung Fu Panda — Pine Nursery Park

August 16: The Blue Beetle — Mt. View Park

August 23: Elemental — Larkspur Park

August 30: The Little Mermaid (2023) – Aplenglow Park

bendfilm.org