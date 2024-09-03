(Every Child | Photo courtesy of 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon)

Engaged Women Make Significant Differences in Central Oregon

Being part of a group fulfills a fundamental human desire for connection and community. When friends join a giving circle, it strengthens social bonds and fosters a sense of camaraderie. This is what inspired 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon (WWCCO) back in 2014. Today, the all-volunteer organization with more than 130+ members continues to thrive. We are celebrating ten years of giving.

Collectively the group has raised nearly $760,000 for close to 50 Central Oregon nonprofits since its first meeting on September 15, 2014.

“Our impact is truly profound. A selected nonprofit can receive $13,000 to $20,000, which is significant for small nonprofits who may not have the resources to raise funds,” said Christi Haynes of Brooks Resources Corporation and current leader of the organization. “Beyond providing substantial financial support, the emotional support is invaluable, fostering a sense of community and resilience.”

The concept of 100+WWCCO is simple. At the quarterly meetings, three nonprofit organizations are randomly drawn from nominations generated by members. Each representative has five minutes to tell the story to the group of 130+ women of why her nonprofit should receive the collective funds. The presenter also has five minutes to answer any questions. After all three organizations have had a chance to give their presentation, those in attendance decide on the recipient. The organization with the most votes is announced. Each member then writes a $100 check that night or donates on the nonprofit’s website. Funds raised go even further since we partner with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation who will match a $10,000 collection with a grant of $5,000.

Even being able to present information gives visibility to the charity thus raising awareness of their needs and the potential of support. It’s a positive experience for everyone.

“For our members, knowing that their contributions are making a real difference is empowering. It reinforces the idea that collective action can lead to significant positive change,” said Alice Sole, steering committee member since 100+WWCCO’s inception.

The first 100WWC chapter was started in November of 2006 by Realtor Karen Dunigan, from Jackson, Michigan. 100+WWCCO was the first chapter in Oregon and is part of the nationwide 100 Women Alliance.

In 2023 4,000 giving circles, in the U.S. had collectively donated $3.1 billion (yes, that’s with a ‘b’!) since 2017. Nationally, there are more than 370,000 giving circle members.

“Over the past ten years I have learned about so many of Central Oregon’s unique nonprofits and forces for good,” said Gwenn Wysling, long time member and executive director for Bethlehem Inn, the first recipient of 100+ funds. “100+WWCCO bring together an ever-growing collection of compassionate and engaged women who are individually powerful and together have made a huge difference in our communities.”

When other nonprofit organizations had to reduce their services due to the pandemic, 100+WWCCO united even further. Instead of the usual voting process because of the inability to meet in a group, the guiding committee drew three nominated nonprofits, who told their story via video through the group’s website. Though there wasn’t the interaction of asking questions, there was the ability for all three nominated organizations to receive funds, awareness, volunteers and potential future donors. The members ‘voted’ with their wallet, donating to the organization of their choice, with many members contributing funds to all three organizations.

“Our contributions have touched countless lives and helped build a stronger, more resilient Central Oregon,” mentioned Lisa Shropshire, co-founder of the group. “As we approach our tenth anniversary, I look forward to continuing this legacy of generosity and impact, inspiring more women to join us in this rewarding endeavor.”

100+WWCCO encourages any women interested to attend the next meeting on Monday, September 9 at the Deschutes Children’s Foundation on the Rosie Bareis Campus. Nominations by members for area nonprofits are accepted through September 5.

For specific information regarding membership, or nonprofit eligibility criteria visit 100wwcco.com. Head to our Facebook page to learn more or see past check presentation photos.

