15 New Businesses Opened in Dowtown Redmond in 2023 – Occupancy Remains Strong at 91%

The Redmond Urban Renewal Agency announced 15 new businesses in the retail/restaurant/service sectors have opened downtown since the beginning of 2023. Downtown Redmond’s business occupancy rate remains strong at 91%, just three points off last year’s high of 94%.

Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee Chair Monica Huey remains optimistic about the direction of downtown. “While we have a few more vacancies, the flow of new investment, ideas, and energy is strong. Downtown is the hub of the community and the variety of things to do continues to grow,” Huey said. “We have been and will continue to be more active than ever with incentives to help businesses locate in our core.”

Some of the new businesses opened downtown this year include:

Expanded eating and drinking options : Beyond The Vine (423 SW Eighth Street) wine bar; Cuppa Yo (446 SW Sixth Street) frozen yogurt; M Caffe (235 SW Sixth Street) baked goods, salads, coffee, and more; Morning Story (457 SW Sixth Street) Boba Tea and sweets in the former Halo Donuts location; The Moontower (329 SW Sixth Street) local renovated bar and Rincon Azteca (526 SW Sixth Street) sit down and to-go Mexican food.

Décor, furnishings, and gifts : The Black Iris (627 SW Deschutes) gifts and furnishings; Two Gifty Girls (433 SW Sixth Street) gifts and home décor; and High Desert Florals (231 SW Sixth Street) flower shop.

Beauty, health, & fitness : Beautique of Redmond (342 SW Seventh Street) hair salon; Cascade Beauty & More (615 SW Sixth Street) hair Salon, Skin Studio of Redmond (553 SW Sixth Street) facials and skin services; Tompkins Chiropractic (210 SW Fifth Street) chiropractic office.

Kids and pets: High Desert Geckos Exotic Pets (632 SW Sixth Street) geckos, amphibians, aquarium set-ups; Little Bug Play Hub (522 SW Sixth Street) play place for kids.

The Redmond Urban Renewal Agency works to attract businesses and downtown investment as prescribed in the Downtown Urban Renewal Plan. Incentives are available to support new and existing business investment through grants and loans to help make projects a reality.

More information on incentives can be found at: RedmondOregon.gov or by contacting Meghan Gassner, Urban Renewal Program Analyst, at 541-923-7759 or email at Meghan.Gassner@RedmondOregon.gov.

*The occupancy rate is determined by an evaluation of approximately 100 ground-floor commercial spaces in the downtown district as of November 27, 2023.

RedmondOregon.gov