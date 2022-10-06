2022 Building a Better Central Oregon Award Winners Selected

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS (COAR) has selected the 2022 Building a Better Central Oregon (BBCO) award winners. The BBCO Award’s purpose is to recognize those who have enhanced their community with outstanding new or renovated residential, commercial or industrial buildings. Projects are judged on economic impact, neighborhood improvement, unique design or use of materials.

Outstanding Outdoor Enhancement to SE Bend

Alpenglow Community Park

Presented to Bend Park and Recreation District

Outstanding Community Enhancement in Sisters

The Barn in Sisters

Outstanding Business Enhancement Project in Redmond

BASX Solutions

Presented to BASX Solutions, EDCO, SunWest Builders

Best Community Service Remodel in Redmond

Bethlehem Inn

Presented to Bethlehem Inn and BLRB Architects

Outstanding Architecture and Innovative Learning Environment

Caldera High School

Presented to Caldera High School and BBT Architects

Outstanding Public-Private Venture to Benefit the Local Veteran Community

Central Oregon Veterans Village

Presented to Central Oregon Veterans Outreach and Bend Heroes Foundation

Best Building Restoration

Domaine Serene Wine Lounge Bend

Presented to Domaine Serene and BLRB Architects

Best Gathering Place in NW Bend

The Grove

Presented to Project^

Excellence in Integrated Health and Community Service

Mosaic Medical Conners (Bend) and Madras Health Centers

Presented to Mosaic Medical, Jefferson County and Housing Works

Outstanding Hospice Facility Fulfilling a Community Need

Partners in Care Hospice House

Presented to Partners in Care and COLE Architects

Best New Affordable Housing in Bend

Stillwater Crossing

Presented to Wishcamper Development Partners

Outstanding Community Repurpose/Enhancement Project

The Quad

Presented to Compass Commercial and Next Development Group

COAR will present the awards on October 19, from 4-6pm at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes. The event is sponsored by Porchlight Property Inspection Services and Mid Oregon Credit Union. For tickets, please visit coar.com. The presentation will also be viewable on COAR’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

About COAR

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS (COAR) is your voice for real estate in Central Oregon. COAR is a trade association serving the professional needs of its 2500+ members. In addition, COAR is dedicated to enhancing and protecting the real estate industry. COAR believes we can build better communities by supporting quality growth, seeking sustainable economies and housing opportunities while protecting a property owner’s ability to own, use, buy and sell property.

coar.com