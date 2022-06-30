(Photo | PxHere)

In preparation for the July 4, 2022 Pilot Butte fireworks display, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will close the Pilot Butte summit road to motorized vehicles at 10pm on July 1. The road will open at 10am on July 6, when the normal operating hours of 10am-10pm will resume.

A schedule of closures follows:

July 1 — Summit road closed to motorized vehicles at 10pm.

— Summit road closed to motorized vehicles at 10pm. July 2 and 3 — Summit closed to all visitors for fireworks display set-up. Summit road and all trails open to pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles with the exception of the summit.

— Summit closed to all visitors for fireworks display set-up. Summit road and all trails open to pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles with the exception of the summit. July 4 — All roads, trails and the summit closed to the public.

— All roads, trails and the summit closed to the public. July 5 — Summit closed to all visitors for display clean-up. Summit road and trails open to pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles with the exception of the summit.

— Summit closed to all visitors for display clean-up. Summit road and trails open to pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles with the exception of the summit. July 6 — Summit road open to motorized vehicles at 10am. Normal operations resume.

The East side parking lot will be on normal schedule of 8am-9pm with the exception of July 4, when the lot will remain open until all vehicles clear after the display.

A reminder that no pets are allowed at Pilot Butte during the fireworks display. “Being so close to the display is intense, and your pet may react unexpectedly to the explosions, flashes of light and crowd noise,” says Park Manager Joe Wanamaker. “Many pets have escaped their owners and run away in panic. For your pet’s sake, please do not bring them to the display. Visitors that arrive with pets will be asked to leave the park.”

The display begins at 10pm on July 4 and is slated to be one of the largest ever at Pilot Butte. Parking in the East lot is limited so please arrive early to find a spot. Park staff will be on site to direct traffic and assist with parking.

Enjoy the show!

oregon.gov