2022 Top Real Estate Awards in Central Oregon Selected

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS (COAR) has selected the 2022 EnCOAR Award winners. This program recognizes those who have contributed to the real estate profession and their communities.

Awardees include:

Nick Holt and Naomi Steele, Gateway Mortgage Housing Champions — Kôr Community Land Trust, Representative Jack Zika (HD 53), and Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (HD 55)

— Kôr Community Land Trust, Representative Jack Zika (HD 53), and Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (HD 55) Commercial Transaction of the Year — Brian Fratzke for 250 SE Timber Avenue in Redmond, the future location for Hayden Homes’ headquarters.

— Christina Tsutsui-Tharp, Bend Dreams Realty Central Oregon Women’s Council Affiliate of the Year — Julie Lake, AmeriTitle

Awardees will be recognized at the EnCOAR Awards on May 25, 4-6pm at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes. This year’s event is sponsored by CRS Data, Mid Oregon Credit Union, Porch Light Home Inspection. Tickets are $30 per person or $275 for a table of ten. For more information, visit coar.com.

About COAR

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS (COAR) is your voice for real estate in Central Oregon. COAR is a trade association serving the professional needs of its 2500+ members. In addition, COAR is dedicated to enhancing and protecting the real estate industry. COAR believes we can build better communities by supporting quality growth, seeking sustainable economies and housing opportunities while protecting a property owner’s ability to own, use, buy and sell property.

coar.com