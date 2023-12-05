2023 Bend Chamber Annual Report Now Available

Collaborating to Solve Bend’s Business Challenges

The Bend Chamber experienced another successful year of convening and connecting, developing business leaders, and advocating for employers and for infrastructure, funding and ideas that support our business community.

A big “Thank You” to our members, sponsors and investors for your incredible support year after year. Tackling the challenges in front of us is not possible without your dedication and commitment.

We had an outstanding year of raising awareness and advocating for more attainable housing and more childcare to support our working families.

You will see what we were able to accomplish in this year’s legislative session and policies and outcomes right here in Bend. We are watching the horizon for changes in the economy and the continuing impacts of growth on Central Oregon.

View Flipbook

Download PDF

bendchamber.org