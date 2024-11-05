Get a comprehensive look at the future of business! You’ll hear from Sheree Anne Kelly, CEO of the Assoc. of Chamber of Commerce Executives, on the biggest challenges and opportunities ahead. Plus, a special message from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and insights from Damon Runberg on regional economics.
New for 2024: Power Rounds
Fast, info-packed talks on the key issues of housing during high growth, with Mike Kingsella, CEO of Up for Growth and what to expect from federal interest rate changes by Tim Mahedy, Founder and Chief Economist, Access/Macro.
Register by November 18 at 12pm and you’ll be entered for a chance to win one of five Mt. Bachelor lift tickets!
2024 Impact Conference
November 20 | 7:30am–12pm
Riverhouse Convention Center
$125 for Members | $155 for Non-Members
Registration Required
Learn More