2024 Neighborhood Street Safety Program Projects Set to Begin Construction

The Bend City Council approved the construction contract for the 2024 Neighborhood Street Safety Program (NSSP) projects at the May 1, 2024, City Council meeting. The Neighborhood Street Safety Program addresses pedestrian and bicycle safety, safe routes to school, speeding, intersection control and crossings and other residential traffic safety issues.

Five projects are scheduled to be constructed in 2024:

NE Boyds Acres Road — The installation of sidewalk from just south of Fred Meyers Road up to the intersection of NE Boyd Acres Road and NE Morningstar Drive

SW Larkwood Drive — The installation of sidewalk from the Murphy Road/Brookswood Boulevard Roundabout to Hollygrape Street.

NW Lolo Drive — Curb extensions at the intersection of NW Lolo Drive and Discovery Trail.

NW Mt Washington Drive — The installation of sidewalk on the Deschutes River Trail along Mt Washington Drive.

NE Providence Drive — Raised Crossings at Providence Park and a pedestrian island at the intersection of providence and Locksley. This project will require a temporary road closure and detour during construction.

Construction is estimated to begin in spring and be completed in fall 2024.

The Neighborhood Street Safety Program is funded by the voter-approved 2020 Transportation General Obligation Bond. Projects are identified by evaluating crash data and known network connectivity issues. The City also works with neighborhood board members to identify locations that would benefit from Neighborhood Street Safety Projects. The projects taking place in 2025 will complete the original list of projects from 2019. For more information on the Neighborhood Street Safety Program visit bendoregon.gov/NSSP.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696 or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

