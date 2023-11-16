2024 Oregon Tech Award Nominations are OPEN

We’re excited to announce that nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 TAO Oregon Technology Awards. We invite you to put forward your company or any outstanding company in the Oregon or SW Washington region.

Key Details:

Nomination Deadline: March 7, 2024

What’s New This Year: To streamline the process, we’ve introduced a Google form for nominations. Each nomination will be meticulously reviewed by our dedicated committee. Gain insight into the nomination questions by visiting the Nomination Form.

Don’t miss the chance to showcase excellence in technology — nominate today!

Award Information

For 40 years Oregon Technology Awards has celebrated excellence and achievement in the region’s technology industry.

This coming May, our community will gather to recognize 8 companies for their accomplishments, leadership, and commitment to the industry and community.

We will also honor a student of the year and three teachers in the Portland Metro Area.

Timeline

Nominations Due

Thursday, March 7, 2024

Company Finalists Announcement Celebration-In-Person

Friday, March 29, 2024

Company Award Winners Announced

Monday, May 6, 2024

Award Categories

Pre-Revenue

Emerging ($1 to $2,999,999)

Rising Star ($3M-$9,999,999)

Accelerate ($10M-$19,999,999)

Growth ($20M-$49,999,999)

Momentum ($50M-$99,999,999)

Enterprise ($100M+)

Most Disruptive

Company Awards Nomination Form

Presented to companies headquartered in Oregon or SW Washington, who have had a significant impact on Oregon’s technology industry in the past year including financial, employment and community factors.

TAO’s 40th Anniversary of the Oregon Tech Awards

Monday May 6, 2024

OMSI

techoregon.org