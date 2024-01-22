2024 Architect Projects

Below are the additional projects not included in the January 17 Cascade Business News.

Additional STEELE Associates Architects ~ 2024 Projects

White Oak Village — Memory Care

Project Owner: Undisclosed

Project Address:

Clark County, Washington

Sq Ft: 40,000 sq. ft.

Budget: Undisclosed

Contractor: Mosaic Construction

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: A new 68-bed, 40,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art memory care facility that will provide much needed memory care services in Clark County, Washington.

Boone Ridge Phase III

Project Owner: Undisclosed

Project Address: Salem, Oregon

Sq Ft: TBD

Budget: N/A

Contractor: N/A

Estimated Completion Date: 2025

Brief Description/Amenities: Up to 18 upscale duplex cottages as the final phase in the Boone Ridge Senior Living Community.

Goss Daycare

Project Owner: Virginia Goss

Project Address: 19100 Skyliner Rd.

Sq Ft: 9,500 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: New daycare center for up to 150 students in the new Discovery West neighborhood.

Hunnell Mixed Use

Project Owner: Confidential

Project Address: Hunnell Rd., Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 126,800 sq. ft.

Budget: Withheld

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: 2025

Brief Description/Amenities: Five Story mixed use building with three floors of mini-storage and two floors of apartments. Spectacular views of mountains to the south and west. Large roof top resident plaza. Fifty apartments ranging from studio to two-bedroom corner units located on floors four and five. Three levels of secured mini-storage with separate elevator and entrance.

Lot E Mixed Use

Project Owner: Drexel Ventures LLC

Project Address: SEC of Arizona and Sisemore, Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 21,272 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: TBD

Brief Description/Amenities: A modern five story building with 14 townhome style living units over retail commercial.

Redmond Apartment Building

Project Owner: Timbergon Inc.

Project Address: Redmond, OR

Sq Ft: 9,000 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: TBD

Brief Description/Amenities: A nine-unit, three-story apartment building.

ODOT South Coast Regional Seismic Ready Facility

Project Owner: Oregon Department of Transportation

Project Address: Coos Bay, OR

Sq Ft: 61,000 sq. ft. buildings, 78-acre site

Budget: $38 million

Contractor: Gerding Construction

Estimated Completion Date: June 2026

Brief Description/Amenities: Develop a new 78 acres site and provide all utilities, access road and structures for a new Seismic Resiliency Center for the Southern Oregon Coast. Work includes the installation of a 1,638 sq. ft. generator building, 980 sq. ft. pumphouse building, 14,055 sq. ft. administration building, 22,510 sq. ft. maintenance building, 9,484 sq. ft. FHDW building (fuel, herbicide, deicer and wash bay), 12,390 sq. ft. storage building, a new 180’ tall radio tower, 300,000 gallon fire pond and septic system, and detention ponds.

Ridgeview Veterinary Clinic

Project Owner: Caelli Edmonds

Project Address: 4651 SW 43rd St., Redmond OR

Sq Ft: 4,400 sq. ft.

Budget: TBD

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: Located at the South end of Redmond near Ridgeview High School. Services include general practice veterinarian clinic, 14 exam rooms, surgery center, ultrasound, x-ray, lab, pharmacy.

Downtown Bend Library Renovation

STEELE Associates & The Miller Hull Partnership

Project Owner: Deschutes Public Library

Project Address: 600 NW Wall St., Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 34,000 +/- sq. ft.

Budget: $19,000,000+/- TBD

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Estimated Completion Date: 2025

Brief Description/Amenities: Library renovation to serve the citizens of Bend and Deschutes County.

Edmunson Estate

Project Owner: Confidential

Project Address: Marion County, OR

Sq Ft: 30,000 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: 2025

Brief Description/Amenities: A 30,000 sq. ft. home in a modern interpretation of the venerable greene and greene arts and crafts style, located on a large property adjacent to a small lake.

27th & Reed Axel’s Tacos

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: 21185 Reed Market, Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 2,500 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: New Mexican food restaurant with drive-thru at the new 27th and Reed commercial campus.

27th & Reed Convenience Store

Project Owner: Dan Healy

Project Address: 21185 Reed Market, Bend, OR 97702

Sq Ft: 4,500 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: New convenience store/ gas station at the new 27th and Reed mixed use campus.

Tom McCall Retail/Office Bldg.

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: TBD

Sq Ft: 9,900 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2025

Brief Description/Amenities: New speculative retail/office building in Prineville in the Tom McCall Business Park for future tenants.

Tom McCall C-Store

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: TBD

Sq Ft: 3,500 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2025

Brief Description/Amenities: New convenience store/ gas station in Prineville in the Tom McCall Business Park.

The Rooster Pub

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: TBD

Sq Ft: 4,500 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2025

Brief Description/Amenities: New brewpub in Prineville in the Tom McCall Business Park.

Tomco Electric — Juniper Ridge

Project Owner: Tomco Electric

Project Address: 20950 Cooley Rd., Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 18,560 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2025

Brief Description/Amenities: New headquarters office and warehouse for Tomco Electric.

Centerline

Project Owner: Centerline Drilling

Project Address: TBD

Sq Ft: 20,000 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: 16,800 sq. ft. warehouse, 3,000 sq. ft. office.

BIO RAD Laboratory Remodel

Project Owner: BIO RAD

Project Address: Woodinville, WA

Sq Ft: 71,000 sq. ft. existing building.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: TBD

Estimated Completion Date: TBD

Brief Description/Amenities: Renovations and additions to Level 2 and Level 3 bio safe laboratories.

Lighthouse Navigation Center

Project Owner: City of Bend, Operated by Shepherds House

Project Address: 275 NE Second St., Bend, OR

Sq Ft: 10,000 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: 2KG Construction

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: Remodel existing warming/cooling shelter to add new commercial kitchen, new roof, new showrooms, and ADA upgrades.

Sunriver Library Renovation

STEELE Associates & The Miller Hull Partnership

Project Owner: Deschutes Public Library

Project Address: 56855 Venture Ln., Sunriver, OR 97707

Sq Ft: 8,000 +/- sq. ft.

Budget: $2,000,000+/- TBD

Contractor: SunWest Builders

Estimated Completion Date: 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: Library renovation to serve the citizens of Sunriver and Deschutes County.

Empire Cold Storage

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: 20755 Brinson Blvd., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 22,200 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: Leasable cold storage and freezer storage for food and beverage.

Jenkins Industrial Spec Bldg.

Project Owner: Matt Jenkins

Project Address: NE Cooley Rd., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 15,150 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: Speculative leasable light industrial space for future tenants in Juniper Ridge.

Key Mechanical

Project Owner: Key Mechanical

Project Address: 62853 NE Oxford Ct., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 10,800 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: Office and Warehouse on Lot 5 of the South Brinson Business Park.

Olsen Marketing

Project Owner: Olsen Marketing

Project Address: 20755 High Desert Ln., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 18,000 sq. ft.

Budget: /NA

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: Office and warehouse in the Brison Business Park.

Page Ct Speculative Bldg.

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: TBD

Sq Ft: 11,500 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: New light industrial speculative building in Prineville in the Tom McCall Business Park.

R2 Construction

Project Owner: R2 Construction

Project Address: TBD

Sq Ft: 20,000 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: 16,800 sq. ft. warehouse, 3,000 sq. ft. office.

South Brinson Lot 7

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: 20729 Brinson Blvd, Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: 10,560 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: Speculative light industrial office and warehouse on Lot 7 of the South Brinson Business Park.

South Brinson Lot 8

Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development

Project Address: 20717 Brinson Blvd., Bend, OR 97701

Sq Ft: Building 8A: 7,520 sq. ft.; Building 8B: 10,440 sq. ft.

Budget: N/A

Contractor: Empire Construction & Development

Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024

Brief Description/Amenities: Two speculative light industrial office and warehouse buildings on Lot 8 of the South Brinson Business Park.