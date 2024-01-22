2024 Architect Projects

Below are the additional projects not included in the January 17 Cascade Business News.
Additional STEELE Associates Architects ~ 2024 Projects
White Oak Village — Memory Care
Project Owner: Undisclosed
Project Address:
Clark County, Washington
Sq Ft: 40,000 sq. ft.
Budget: Undisclosed
Contractor: Mosaic Construction
Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: A new 68-bed, 40,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art memory care facility that will provide much needed memory care services in Clark County, Washington.
Boone Ridge Phase III
Project Owner: Undisclosed
Project Address: Salem, Oregon
Sq Ft: TBD
Budget: N/A
Contractor: N/A
Estimated Completion Date: 2025
Brief Description/Amenities: Up to 18 upscale duplex cottages as the final phase in the Boone Ridge Senior Living Community.
Goss Daycare
Project Owner: Virginia Goss
Project Address: 19100 Skyliner Rd.
Sq Ft: 9,500 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: New daycare center for up to 150 students in the new Discovery West neighborhood.
Hunnell Mixed Use
Project Owner: Confidential
Project Address: Hunnell Rd., Bend, OR
Sq Ft: 126,800 sq. ft.
Budget: Withheld
Contractor: TBD
Estimated Completion Date: 2025
Brief Description/Amenities: Five Story mixed use building with three floors of mini-storage and two floors of apartments. Spectacular views of mountains to the south and west. Large roof top resident plaza. Fifty apartments ranging from studio to two-bedroom corner units located on floors four and five. Three levels of secured mini-storage with separate elevator and entrance.
Lot E Mixed Use
Project Owner: Drexel Ventures LLC
Project Address: SEC of Arizona and Sisemore, Bend, OR
Sq Ft: 21,272 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: TBD
Estimated Completion Date: TBD
Brief Description/Amenities: A modern five story building with 14 townhome style living units over retail commercial.
Redmond Apartment Building
Project Owner: Timbergon Inc.
Project Address: Redmond, OR
Sq Ft: 9,000 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: TBD
Estimated Completion Date: TBD
Brief Description/Amenities: A nine-unit, three-story apartment building.
ODOT South Coast Regional Seismic Ready Facility
Project Owner: Oregon Department of Transportation
Project Address: Coos Bay, OR
Sq Ft: 61,000 sq. ft. buildings, 78-acre site
Budget: $38 million
Contractor: Gerding Construction
Estimated Completion Date: June 2026
Brief Description/Amenities: Develop a new 78 acres site and provide all utilities, access road and structures for a new Seismic Resiliency Center for the Southern Oregon Coast. Work includes the installation of a 1,638 sq. ft. generator building, 980 sq. ft. pumphouse building, 14,055 sq. ft. administration building, 22,510 sq. ft. maintenance building, 9,484 sq. ft. FHDW building (fuel, herbicide, deicer and wash bay), 12,390 sq. ft. storage building, a new 180’ tall radio tower, 300,000 gallon fire pond and septic system, and detention ponds.
Ridgeview Veterinary Clinic
Project Owner: Caelli Edmonds
Project Address: 4651 SW 43rd St., Redmond OR
Sq Ft: 4,400 sq. ft.
Budget: TBD
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: Located at the South end of Redmond near Ridgeview High School. Services include general practice veterinarian clinic, 14 exam rooms, surgery center, ultrasound, x-ray, lab, pharmacy.
Downtown Bend Library Renovation
STEELE Associates & The Miller Hull Partnership
Project Owner: Deschutes Public Library
Project Address: 600 NW Wall St., Bend, OR
Sq Ft: 34,000 +/- sq. ft.
Budget: $19,000,000+/- TBD
Contractor: SunWest Builders
Estimated Completion Date: 2025
Brief Description/Amenities: Library renovation to serve the citizens of Bend and Deschutes County.
Edmunson Estate
Project Owner: Confidential
Project Address: Marion County, OR
Sq Ft: 30,000 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: TBD
Estimated Completion Date: 2025
Brief Description/Amenities: A 30,000 sq. ft. home in a modern interpretation of the venerable greene and greene arts and crafts style, located on a large property adjacent to a small lake.
27th & Reed Axel’s Tacos
Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development
Project Address: 21185 Reed Market, Bend, OR
Sq Ft: 2,500 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: New Mexican food restaurant with drive-thru at the new 27th and Reed commercial campus.
27th & Reed Convenience Store
Project Owner: Dan Healy
Project Address: 21185 Reed Market, Bend, OR 97702
Sq Ft: 4,500 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: New convenience store/ gas station at the new 27th and Reed mixed use campus.
Tom McCall Retail/Office Bldg.
Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development
Project Address: TBD
Sq Ft: 9,900 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2025
Brief Description/Amenities: New speculative retail/office building in Prineville in the Tom McCall Business Park for future tenants.
Tom McCall C-Store
Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development
Project Address: TBD
Sq Ft: 3,500 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2025
Brief Description/Amenities: New convenience store/ gas station in Prineville in the Tom McCall Business Park.
The Rooster Pub
Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development
Project Address: TBD
Sq Ft: 4,500 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2025
Brief Description/Amenities: New brewpub in Prineville in the Tom McCall Business Park.
Tomco Electric — Juniper Ridge
Project Owner: Tomco Electric
Project Address: 20950 Cooley Rd., Bend, OR
Sq Ft: 18,560 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Spring 2025
Brief Description/Amenities: New headquarters office and warehouse for Tomco Electric.
Centerline
Project Owner: Centerline Drilling
Project Address: TBD
Sq Ft: 20,000 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: 16,800 sq. ft. warehouse, 3,000 sq. ft. office.
BIO RAD Laboratory Remodel
Project Owner: BIO RAD
Project Address: Woodinville, WA
Sq Ft: 71,000 sq. ft. existing building.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: TBD
Estimated Completion Date: TBD
Brief Description/Amenities: Renovations and additions to Level 2 and Level 3 bio safe laboratories.
Lighthouse Navigation Center
Project Owner: City of Bend, Operated by Shepherds House
Project Address: 275 NE Second St., Bend, OR
Sq Ft: 10,000 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: 2KG Construction
Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: Remodel existing warming/cooling shelter to add new commercial kitchen, new roof, new showrooms, and ADA upgrades.
Sunriver Library Renovation
STEELE Associates & The Miller Hull Partnership
Project Owner: Deschutes Public Library
Project Address: 56855 Venture Ln., Sunriver, OR 97707
Sq Ft: 8,000 +/- sq. ft.
Budget: $2,000,000+/- TBD
Contractor: SunWest Builders
Estimated Completion Date: 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: Library renovation to serve the citizens of Sunriver and Deschutes County.
Empire Cold Storage
Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development
Project Address: 20755 Brinson Blvd., Bend, OR 97701
Sq Ft: 22,200 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: Leasable cold storage and freezer storage for food and beverage.
Jenkins Industrial Spec Bldg.
Project Owner: Matt Jenkins
Project Address: NE Cooley Rd., Bend, OR 97701
Sq Ft: 15,150 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: Speculative leasable light industrial space for future tenants in Juniper Ridge.
Key Mechanical
Project Owner: Key Mechanical
Project Address: 62853 NE Oxford Ct., Bend, OR 97701
Sq Ft: 10,800 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: Office and Warehouse on Lot 5 of the South Brinson Business Park.
Olsen Marketing
Project Owner: Olsen Marketing
Project Address: 20755 High Desert Ln., Bend, OR 97701
Sq Ft: 18,000 sq. ft.
Budget: /NA
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: Office and warehouse in the Brison Business Park.
Page Ct Speculative Bldg.
Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development
Project Address: TBD
Sq Ft: 11,500 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: New light industrial speculative building in Prineville in the Tom McCall Business Park.
R2 Construction
Project Owner: R2 Construction
Project Address: TBD
Sq Ft: 20,000 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Summer 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: 16,800 sq. ft. warehouse, 3,000 sq. ft. office.
South Brinson Lot 7
Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development
Project Address: 20729 Brinson Blvd, Bend, OR 97701
Sq Ft: 10,560 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: Speculative light industrial office and warehouse on Lot 7 of the South Brinson Business Park.
South Brinson Lot 8
Project Owner: Empire Construction & Development
Project Address: 20717 Brinson Blvd., Bend, OR 97701
Sq Ft: Building 8A: 7,520 sq. ft.; Building 8B: 10,440 sq. ft.
Budget: N/A
Contractor: Empire Construction & Development
Estimated Completion Date: Fall 2024
Brief Description/Amenities: Two speculative light industrial office and warehouse buildings on Lot 8 of the South Brinson Business Park.