2024 Skyliners Ski Swap

Presented by

Latitude 44 Sports

Held on Saturday, October 12, 2024, 8am-5pm

Online Gear Registration Open Until October 7 at 10pm.

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MBSEF) is excited to announce the return of their annual Skyliners Ski Swap, which will be held on October 12 at the Pavilion (Ice Rink), 1001 SW Bradbury Way, Bend, OR 97702. This is the premier swap of the Northwest that includes both local consignors and regional retailers who outfit the swap with both new and used winter gear. In addition to the general sale inside the rink, MBSEF has added a Winter Expo outside the rink, which will include Mt. Bachelor and other local businesses and organizations, as well as a ticketed Pre-sale Party on Friday night supported by 10 Barrel Brewing.

Public Sale Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Public Sale Times: 8am-5pm

Registered Gear Check-In Times:

Thursday, October 10 from 3-6:30pm

Friday, October 11 from 8am-4:30pm

Unsold Gear Pick-Up: Sunday, October 13 from 9am-11am

Please Note: Only people that register their items online by October 7 at 10pm will be able to check-in their gear for the swap. Walk ups with gear that hasn’t been registered online, will not be accepted.

MBSEF takes a 25 percent commission on all sales. The funds raised from this commission are instrumental in achieving MBSEF’s goal of keeping program costs affordable and making competitive snow sports more accessible to the youth of our community.

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

For more information, visit mbsefskiswap.com, follow events_mbsef on Instagram or email events@mbsef.org.

The Skyliner Ski Swap is presented by Latitude 44 Sports and supported by 10 Barrel Brewing, The Source, Radio 101.7 and produced by MBSEF.

mbsefskiswap.com • mbsef.org