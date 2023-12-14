2024 Submissions Are Open!

(Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

Submissions for the 21st Annual, Academy Qualified BendFilm Festival opened on December 11. Don’t miss your chance to submit your film.

The early bird deadline is January 26!

Submit Here!

Answering Your Questions, 2023 Audience Survey Feedback!

A huge thank you to everyone who filled out our audience survey!

Your feedback helps us continue to better the festival every year. We compiled a list of the most commonly asked questions/feedback and gave you some additional info!

Grab a cup of coffee and settle in to get an inside scoop on all things BendFilm! And stay tuned to the end for a special announcement.

BIPOC Filmmaker Grant: Meet the Finalists and Judges!

Meet the six finalists for our BIPOC Women Film Production Grant! These amazing filmmakers were chosen out of 264 applicants!

Join us December 17th for a live pitch and announcement of the Grant recipient, determined by our three judges. ⁠

This project was supported by a grant provided by the Creative Opportunity Program and Oregon Film — OregonFilm.org and the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, A Visit Bend Project.

Student Filmmakers Commercial Contest

Annual Water Works Commercial Contest!

Each year, BendFilm and the City of Bend host a contest for Future Filmmakers to write and produce a professional TV commercial that will air across Central Oregon. $450 in cash prizes are given to three winners! Students in 5th-12th grade explore specific water pollution topics and create a 30-second public service advertisement.

Learn More!

