2025 Film Submissions Open December 9

(This could be you! | Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

BendFilm celebrates independent films and the risky, passionate, tough and talented people who make them!

This year’s 22nd Annual Festival runs from Wednesday, October 8-Sunday, October 12, with most venues located in Bend’s historic downtown and the nearby Old Mill District. $9,350 in cash prizes including $1,500 each for Best Narrative Feature and Best Documentary Feature. View our entry fee discounts HERE!

Important Dates:

December 9, 2024: Submissions Open!

January 24, 2025: Early Bird Deadline

April 4, 2025: Regular Deadline

May 2, 2025: Late Deadline

May 23, 2025: Extended Deadline

September 2, 2025: Notification Date

**Please read the Rules & Terms before emailing our office, and note that we do not offer fee waivers. We have great discount codes you may be eligible for below. See end of ‘Rules & Terms’ section for discount codes currently available.

bendfilm.org