Since 1981, Hospice of Redmond has served the people of Central Oregon, and since 1983, the Redmond community has come together to help Hospice of Redmond do just that at our Festival of Trees fundraising event. Hospice of Redmond is a local, nonprofit hospice company with a mission to support the lives of patients and families facing a terminal illness by assisting them with their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. When we take care of our terminally ill patients, we are taking care of your friend, your teacher, your mailman, your neighbor, and your parent.

Hospice, by nature, is a free service covered by Medicare and most insurances companies. But not all hospice companies are nonprofit. As a nonprofit organization, Hospice of Redmond is able to pour resources back into the community we care for.

This is how we are able to offer a free, robust Transitions Program for anyone in Central Oregon with a life limiting illness who needs check-ins, information and resources to navigate the new challenges they face. This is how we are able to offer a Pet Peace of Mind Program for our patients with dogs and cats – so our patients can live out their days with their animal by their side. This is how we are able to offer one of the nation’s finest free grief camps, Camp Sunrise, to the children and teenagers of Central Oregon who have suffered a traumatic loss.

But we couldn’t do what we do every day without your support.

If you are interested in partnering with us this year for our 41st annual Festival of Trees event, we would be honored.

Thank you for being an essential part of how we serve and care for Central Oregonians.

