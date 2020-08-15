5 Essentials to Stay Healthy and Kill Germs

1.) Calm by Wellness CBD Sleep Oil – A full night’s sleep could be the best defense against COVID-19. A healthy and strong immune system depends on you getting enough sleep to repair your body and lower your cortisol stress levels. We recommend this high quality, all natural sleep aid supplement with CBD oil.

2.) Calm by Wellness Medical Grade Hand Sanitizer – Clean hands save lives. Medical grade hand sanitizer is stronger than regular gel formulations that you find in local stores. The CDC and WHO recommend 80% alcohol and stronger. Practice healthy hand hygiene.

4.) Clean-tech UV-C Light Sanitizer – UV light has been proven and effective to kill 99.99% of germs. UV light is used in hospitals, public transportation areas, and other high traffic areas to sanitizer services. Lumi by Clean-tech is the world’s most advanced UV-C light air sanitizer, it’s the most powerful of its size and safe to use 24/7.

3.) Eco Gloves Disposable Eco-Friendly Gloves – Protective disposable gloves are used in a variety of applications from food services and fuel stations, to healthcare and household chores. The difference with Eco Gloves is that they are 100% compostable and sustainable for homes and businesses. Did you know that billions of gloves are filling landfills because of the pandemic? Make the switch to Eco Gloves for a more sustainable future.

5.) Calm by Wellness Immune Support Vitamins – Vitamin C, Zinc, and Elderberry are considered the essential vitamins and nutrients to support a healthy immune system. These tablets should be taken twice a day; morning and night. Stock up and save before flu season. Did you take your vitamins today?