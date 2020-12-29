5 Things to consider before switching your business desktops to Arm CPUs

Like a human brain, Central Processing Units (CPU) process every action needed to quickly and efficiently run your computer. Suppose your desktop is running slowly, requiring constant downtimes for repair, or continuously overheating. In that case, it may be time to upgrade to an Arm CPU—especially if you run a business. Successful companies are all about efficiency. Keep your business running smoothly by switching to Arm CPUs, and equip your new system with an enterprise server—like those produced by SUSE —for a connected experience.

Top things to consider before switching your business desktops to Arm CPUs

Battery life

Whether working from home or at an office, a well-running computer is vital to a successful workday. Intel CPUs drain system batteries, keeping you tethered to an outlet as your computer chugs along slowly. On the other hand, Arm CPUs require less power to operate at full capacity, which means choosing a computer or laptop with an Arm CPU will allow for longer battery life and increased capabilities.

Performance capabilities

In the past, Intel CPUs performed better compared to Arm systems. However, over the last few years, Arm CPUs have been engineered to retain critical Intel abilities along with increased speed and performance. Improved productivity is a game-changer, prompting companies like Apple to switch from Intel to Arm CPUs. If big-name companies like Apple are making the switch, it may be time to consider a system reboot.

Security

One of Arm CPUs’ pitfalls is their closed platform approach, which only allows for specific applications to be downloaded and used. Although Arm CPUs appear to have fewer choices, the options provided are secure. By only allowing a select number of applications on their platform, Arm CPUs prevent security threats and keep your computer safe from data corruption and viruses.

Overheating

One of the more frustrating and damaging effects of an overused computing system is overheating. When a CPU isn’t running efficiently and is working too hard, using too much energy can cause the computer to overheat and potentially crash. CPU crashes can result in data loss, physical destruction, and costly downtime. Arm CPUs are specifically designed to use less power, which makes for more efficient usage.

Price

One of the most significant determining factors when purchasing a new product is the price . Far too often, lower cost is associated with inferior quality. Arm CPUs destroy this misconception one low-priced computing system at a time. Unlike traditional processing systems, Arm developers designed their CPUs with affordability in mind. Arm CPUs ensure consumer satisfaction by offering excellent performance, extended battery life, and advanced security at a reasonable low price.

Making changes to your business can be risky—especially when the changes come with a price tag. Deciding to switch from a more traditional processing system to an Arm CPU may like an unnecessary expense at first glance. However, Arm systems offer streamlined performance capabilities, enhanced system security, and a longer shelf-life than Intel CPUs at reduced, affordable prices.