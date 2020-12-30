5 Trends in the Alternative Health Industry

Western society – which we more often associate with “traditional” medicine – has significantly opened itself up to all kinds of treatments, from pain management to general wellbeing. As a result, the alternative health industry keeps expanding year on year.

In this post, we’ll be looking at five trends that have been on the rise recently and that we expect to see flourishing in 2021.

1. Yoga and Meditation

Neither yoga nor meditation are new practices, and they’ve been trends for years now. Both are still among the most widely accepted and practiced alternative therapies .

Yoga studios are offering all kinds of yoga classes, from Hatha to Yin and everything in between. The trend of online yoga classes has also been rising steadily, and many yoga teachers have moved their practices to YouTube or even Instagram.

Meditation classes and teachers are also easier to find now than ever, and you will certainly be able to locate someone you enjoy working with.

2. Kratom

Kratom is an herb that can help you manage pain, sleep better, and even improve your mood. It’s becoming increasingly popular, and if you’re looking for an alternative to CBD, this is a fantastic option.

Before you begin using kratom, make sure you read up on all of its uses and how it can help you, as well as the effects you can expect to experience. This website covers the details about the plant, so check it out before making a purchase.

3. CBD

Speaking of CBD, it’s certainly becoming more of a mainstream therapy and ingredient than it has ever been before. There’s a growing body of research around its uses, and the stigma around it is slowly lifting. As a result, it’s making its way into more and more products.

Facial and body products with CBD are entering both high-end stores and drugstores, so you can try them without a need to break the bank. Start with one product and see how your skin reacts before adding more to your routine.

4. Collagen

Collagen is a substance believed to have wonderful benefits for our skin . In fact, we already produce collagen ourselves. But as we get older, our collagen stores are slowly depleted, and our skin shows signs of aging.

Apart from feeding more collagen to your skin via different facial products, you can now also add collagen to your diet. You can source it in the form of a powder, or you can grab a collagen-infused smoothie in a cafe or health store.

5. Fermented Foods

Fermented foods are also nothing new. We’ve been eating them for quite a while, but they’ve become more popular recently.

Fermented foods are great for your digestion and the overall health of your gut. As your immune system also lives in your gut, adding more fermented foods to your diet can help your overall health and wellbeing.

Try eating a bit more yogurt, sauerkraut, miso, kefir, kombucha.

Final Thoughts

Alternative medicine and alternative health treatments and remedies can often work just as well (if not better) as what we consider “traditional” medicine. And when you come to think of it, the alternative options have been around for much longer, so they are the traditional ones.

Before you embark on the use of any new remedy or treatment, make sure you consult your physician about any possible interactions with drugs or potential injuries you could cause yourself.

Not every trend will work for everyone, so take the time to explore and find the best solution for yourself.