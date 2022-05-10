$52,500 in College Scholarships Awarded to 20 Oregon High School Seniors through SELCO Community Credit Union’s Annual Scholarship Program

Cascade Business News
Now in its 32nd Year, the Program has Awarded $235,000 in Scholarships in the Past Five Years — Virtual Ceremony to be Held on Friday, May 13 at 2pm

SELCO Community Credit Union celebrated the 32nd year of its annual scholarship program by awarding $52,500 in college scholarships to 20 graduating high school seniors throughout Oregon. Each scholarship recipient will receive $2,500 to use toward college-related expenses, while the Richard Metzler Opportunity Scholarship recipient will receive $5,000.

To celebrate the 2022 scholarship recipients, SELCO is hosting a virtual ceremony via Instagram Stories (@selcoccu) on Friday, May 13 at 2pm. The ceremony will also be saved to SELCO’s Instagram Story Highlights.

SELCO started its scholarship program in 1991 as an important component of its mission to help members reach their financial and educational goals. In the past five years alone, SELCO has awarded $235,000 in scholarships.

“We’re honored to help give these students a well-deserved head start toward their college and career goals,” said Craig Carpenter, SELCO’s senior vice president of Lending & Business Banking. “If the quantity and quality of this year’s applications are any indication, Oregon’s high school seniors are as motivated and prepared as ever to do some truly incredible things.”

SELCO’s Scholarship Committee chose this year’s recipients from students across the 27 Oregon counties SELCO serves — and beyond. To qualify, applicants had to be graduating from a four-year accredited high school in Oregon, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, and plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university.

As part of the application, scholarship hopefuls were asked to submit an essay that answers the question: “Describe a time when diversity (of ideas, cultures, experiences, etc.) has made you reexamine a belief or viewpoint. Did you change your mind? Why or why not?”

The 2022 SELCO Scholarship recipients are:

$5,000 Richard Metzler Opportunity Scholarship

 Name  High School City County
 Aaron Pina  Marist Catholic High School  Springfield  Lane

$2,500 SELCO Scholarships

 Name  High School City County
 Katy Klein  Summit High School  Bend  Deschutes
 Bryn Littlefield  Summit High School  Bend  Deschutes
 Jessica Sperber  Ridgeview High School  Redmond  Deschutes
 Ethan Peasley  Burns High School  Hines  Harney
 Arenaria Cramer  South Eugene High School  Eugene  Lane
 Halle DeGarlais  Cottage Grove High School  Cottage Grove  Lane
 Sabrina Giulietti  Henry D. Sheldon High School  Eugene  Lane
 Lucia Hernandez Merino  Churchill High School  Eugene  Lane
 Ryan Hinton  Springfield High School  Springfield  Lane
 Sofia Megert  South Eugene High School  Eugene  Lane
 Angelina Mitchell  North Eugene High School  Eugene  Lane
 Leslie Monjaras  Winston Churchill High School  Eugene  Lane
 Evelyn Silva – Morales  North Eugene High School  Eugene  Lane
 Francesca Thuresson  Pleasant Hill High School  Springfield  Lane
 Priscilla Thurman  Lowell Junior Senior High School  Springfield  Lane
 Natalie VanderPloeg  Mohawk High School  Marcola  Lane
 Mieli Ward  Thurston High School  Springfield  Lane
 Nicole Williams  Sprague High School  Salem  Marion
 Adam Ramsey  International School of Beaverton  Beaverton  Washington

For a complete list of the 2022 SELCO Scholarship recipients, including photos, visit selco.org/why-selco/scholarships/2022-recipients.

selco.org • 800-445-4483

