5K Turkey Trot Foundation Fundraiser

(Runners in a 2017 race event at Central Oregon Community College | Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Community College)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is holding its 22nd annual Turkey Trot, a 5K run/walk, at 10am on Saturday, November 13, starting at the Bend campus’s track. Runners and walkers can register at cocc.edu/departments/sports/races.aspx.

Free to students, this event is $10 for all other entrants and includes a T-shirt. Day-of-race registration will take place in the Mazama Gym from 9-9:45am. All proceeds benefit the COCC Foundation which provides financial assistance to students and fiscal support for college programs.

For information, contact Josh Motenko, COCC’s assistant director of sports and intramurals, at jmotenko@cocc.edu or 541-383-7794.

cocc.edu