6 Simple Steps to Writing a Concise Job Description

Every company looks forward to hosting qualified candidates. But to make them a part of your company, you need to propose a well-defined and compelling yet concise job description. Since the job description is an offer for the potential candidate to brighten his career and be a part of a competitive organization, it has to augment some significant aspects.

One possible method of composing a concise job description is seeking professional help. You can always look for the best-performing free job description software . The professionals know how to balance the company’s expectations versus the perks that candidates can enjoy. Here are six simple steps for further elaboration.

1. A Job Title

Provide a good and comprehensive title. The title should accurately imitate the job description and nature. It should be described in a non-exaggerating manner, free of any age or gender associations. Moreover, it has to be generic and comparable to other jobs in the market concerning conditions and payment. The job title must be self-explanatory, so recruitment is made easy.

2. Duties and Responsibilities

The description needs to have a list of duties and responsibilities. These should be accompanied by the allocated time and expected outcomes of each task. It’d be better if the duties are represented with percentages. Furthermore, every duty should be outcome-based and not take more than 2 or 3 sentences. Responsibilities must carry a purpose, objective, and action. The number of duties and responsibilities can vary but keep them short.

3. Skills and Capabilities

Compose 2 separate lists of both skills and competencies. Skills refer to a candidate’s actions that have honed over time and contributed to his qualification. On the other hand, competencies or capabilities are the traits that he expresses while performing duties. For instance, presentation is a skill, while good communication is a competency. Focus on behavioral competencies like communication, teamwork, and leadership.

4. Reporting Lines

Since a candidate will be working along with other employees, he needs to know who he will be reporting to and being reported by. This is a straightforward method of informing the candidate about the company structure, hierarchy, and how he fits into the offered position. You can also include an organizational chart instead to demonstrate working relationships. This is a reasonable idea to inform the candidate about the size of the departments.

5. Compensation and Career Growth

Define what perks, compensation packages, and bonuses you are offering. Candidates are always on the lookout for a good company that offers a promising future and perks. Growth potential is what attracts most of the lot.

6. Salary

It’s better to offer a salary range for a job that is competitive to the similar positions offered by other companies. It should also keep in perspective the experience and qualifications of the candidates. This may require an update with the change in the pay scale.

To wrap it up, you need to provide enough details to enlighten the candidates of the job’s nature but balance it with conciseness. Following these 6 six steps, you can compose an attractive and gripping job description.