A Forest in Peril Needs Your Help!

The Black Ram timber sale threatens nearly 4,000 acres of irreplaceable old-growth forest in Montana’s Yaak Valley — critical habitat for endangered species like grizzly bears, lynx, and wolverines. On February 6, the Ninth District Court in Portland will hear the case that could decide its fate. Ahead of this decision, join us on February 4 at The Old Church Concert Hall for a powerful arts rally featuring live music, poetry, film, and readings to show that protecting wild places is important.

Oregon’s forests face similar threats, and what happens in Montana could set a precedent for old-growth protection everywhere. By coming together, we send a clear message that special wild places deserve to be preserved — for biodiversity, for climate resilience, and for future generations.

Doors open at 5:30pm, event begins at 6:30pm. Join us and raise your voice for the Black Ram, the Yaak Valley, and forests everywhere.

