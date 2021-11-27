A Guide To Scaling Commercial Cannabis Cultivation

The cannabis industry is bigger than ever after the pandemic worked like a shot in the arm. Being included in the essentials list was the best thing that happened for the sector. The growing acclaim as a wellness aid does the rest. Not surprisingly, new entrepreneurs are entering the domain, and old ones are scaling to match the booming demand. If you are a commercial cultivator, you will have to grow sooner rather than later. But a leap to the next level requires strategic planning. Here are some steps you need to follow to scale your cannabis growing operation successfully.

Know the current regulations

Although cannabis is legal in many states, things are not as simple as they sound. Despite the legal status, the industry is still highly regulated, and there are strict laws to follow. Each state has specific regulations for cultivators and sellers, making things even more complex. It makes sense to refresh your facts on the current ones in your state. After all, you will not want to get on the wrong side of the law while growing your business. You must be extra-conscious if you plan to expand to other states as you will need a license to operate there. It is best to have a cannabis-specialist lawyer to guide you along the growth journey.

Invest in your grow-room facility

Once you sort out the legal regulations, it is time to get down to real work. You will need to have sufficient funds to scale as it requires investment in your grow-room facility. Irrigation, climate control, environmental monitoring, and compliance reporting are the areas to rework as a part of the scaling initiative. You will probably have to upgrade your equipment, install more grow lights, and invest in nutrients and plant protection. Even as you upgrade, ensure you do not touch things that work for you. For example, you can continue with the same feeding schedule and tend to the plants as you always do. Switch to better things only if you are confident about them.

Control costs as you scale

Every business owner understands that scaling happens when you spend money. But it is vital to control your costs as you invest in new equipment and better systems. Innovation is beneficial only if it does not hurt your budget. Be sure to weigh the pros and cons of every new tool or system to embrace, and go ahead only if the benefits override the costs. You can seek advice from experts who have already been there. Look for smart ideas like vertical farming to scale without investing in more land. Bulk volumes make an ideal way to scale within budgets. But remember that quality should be your top priority because it is the single-most selling factor in the cannabis industry.

Scaling cannabis cultivation need not be a massive effort, nor should it burn a hole in your wallet. It is more about staying ahead on the regulatory front because legal status matters the most in the industry. Also, you must invest smartly without pressing your budget.