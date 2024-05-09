A Strategic Approach for Business Owners

Maximizing Tax Benefits through Donor Advised Funds

In the realm of financial planning, business owners grapple with a plethora of challenges, ranging from cash flow management to the complexities of taxation. These hurdles amplify in significance when they contemplate selling their businesses. Our innovative program, The 6% Advantage, aims to streamline this complexity by identifying six key opportunities that, when leveraged effectively, can truly transform the game.

As advisors, our mandate transcends conventional investment strategies. We are committed to delivering solutions that not only optimize financial outcomes but also resonate with our clients’ philanthropic aspirations. A cornerstone of our approach is the Donor Advised Fund (DAF), a dynamic tool renowned for its versatility. Not only does the DAF facilitate charitable giving, but it also offers substantial tax benefits for business owners, especially those on the brink of divesting their enterprises.

When harnessed appropriately, the DAF becomes instrumental in addressing three critical facets of our 6% Advantage framework: Tax Mitigation, Family Legacy, and Purpose. Let’s delve into how the strategic implementation of DAFs.

Understanding Donor Advised Funds

Donor Advised Funds serve as charitable giving accounts administered by public charities or community foundations. Contributors can make irrevocable donations of cash, securities, or other assets to the DAF, receive an immediate tax deduction, and subsequently recommend grants to qualified charitable organizations over time. This structure provides flexibility, allowing donors to support charitable causes while potentially maximizing tax benefits.

Minimizing Capital Gains Taxes

For business owners contemplating the sale of their businesses, capital gains taxes often represent a substantial concern. However, strategic utilization of a Donor Advised Fund can mitigate this tax burden. By contributing appreciated assets such as stocks, real estate, or even shares of their business to the DAF, owners can eliminate capital gains taxes on the donated assets. This approach not only supports charitable endeavors but also allows for the preservation of wealth that would otherwise be eroded by taxation.

Optimizing Income Tax Planning

In addition to capital gains considerations, business owners must navigate income tax implications, especially as they transition from active involvement in their businesses to retirement or other pursuits. Donor Advised Funds offer a tax-efficient strategy for managing income tax liabilities. By contributing a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their businesses to a DAF, owners can potentially reduce their taxable income in the year of the sale. Furthermore, ongoing contributions to the DAF can generate additional tax deductions, providing long-term benefits for income tax planning.

Estate Planning Benefits

Estate taxes pose yet another challenge for business owners seeking to preserve wealth for future generations. Donor Advised Funds can play a vital role in estate planning by facilitating strategic charitable giving. Contributions to a DAF remove assets from the donor’s estate, potentially reducing estate tax liabilities. Furthermore, DAFs offer flexibility in distributing charitable grants, allowing owners to involve family members in philanthropic endeavors and instill a culture of giving across generations.

Case Study: Rosell Wealth Management

At Rosell Wealth Management, we recognize the intrinsic link between philanthropy and financial planning. That’s why we’ve incorporated a Donor Advised Fund into our company’s philanthropic endeavors. Named in honor of a remarkable individual who has made significant contributions to our community without seeking recognition, we proudly present the James A. Lee Community Gift Fund.

Each year, we allocate a predetermined percentage of our annual profits to our DAF, which is now housed within the Oregon Community Foundation. This initiative reflects our core values and mission, providing our clients with the opportunity to nominate local nonprofits close to their hearts and apply for grants through our fund. Through our annual gala, we celebrate this commitment by distributing checks to these deserving organizations.

Our dedication to philanthropy transcends mere altruism; it embodies a strategic approach to wealth management that enriches both our community and our clients’ experiences. By empowering our clients to support causes they are passionate about, we foster a sense of purpose and fulfillment while making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

Conclusion: A Strategic Imperative

The utilization of Donor Advised Funds represents a win-win scenario for business owners seeking to optimize their financial outcomes while making a meaningful impact through philanthropy. By integrating DAFs into their wealth management strategies, owners can effectively navigate tax complexities, preserve wealth, and leave a lasting legacy of generosity. As advisors, our mission is to empower business owners to achieve their financial and philanthropic goals through strategic planning and innovative solutions.

In essence, the strategic integration of Donor Advised Funds into our 6% Advantage program epitomizes our commitment to simplifying complexity and unlocking transformative opportunities for our clients. By harnessing the power of DAFs, business owners can navigate the challenges of taxation, cultivate a lasting family legacy, and fulfill their sense of purpose. As advisors, we stand ready to guide our clients on this journey, empowering them to achieve financial success while making a meaningful difference in the world. To learn more about how Rosell Wealth Management can help you maximize tax benefits through strategic charitable giving, please contact us at 541-390-3832.

David Rosell is the president of Rosell Wealth Management in Bend. RosellWealthManagement.com. He is the author of three books. Find Rosell’s books at local bookstores, Amazon, Audible as well as Redmond Airport. Investment advisory services offered through Valmark Advisers, Inc. an SEC Registered Investment Advisor Securities offered through Valmark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC 130 Springside Drive, Ste 300 Akron, Ohio 44333-2431. (800) 765-5201. Rosell Wealth Management is a separate entity from Valmark Securities, Inc. and Valmark Advisers, Inc.

