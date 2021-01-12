A Winter Wonderland at the Museum

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Our outdoor exhibits are perfect for getting fresh air and discovering beauty and wonder. Put a Museum visit on your January to-do list!

The Miller Ranch is Open!

Mrs. Miller and Amy are cooking up something yummy inside the ranch house. Now you can sample the authentic 1904 recipes at the Rimrock Café! Visit the 1904 Miller Family Ranch to discover what’s on the menu, and then head back to our cozy café patio for a sample from Head Chef Braden.

From coffee cake to corn pie, taste the true dishes from the turn of the century.

To ensure your room to roam, capacity is limited at the Museum. Click here to purchase your timed entry tickets.

1904 MILLER FAMILY RANCH

Open daily

11am-3pm

FREE with Museum admission

B-I-N-G-O

Think you’ve got a keen eye? Think you’ve found every sculpture on Museum grounds? Put yourself to the test with Bronze Sculpture Bingo, a new game to keep you and yours engaged while enjoying the Museum.

Yell “bingo” and you’ll get a free hot cocoa or coffee from the Rimrock Café!

BRONZE SCULPTURE BINGO

Weekdays only

10am-3pm

FREE with Museum admission

Frothy Coffee at the Museum

Have you ever savored a dalgona coffee? It’s the perfect decadent treat for your Museum visit. The Rimrock Café patio is alight with warming firepits and the menu has everything from comfort food to special dishes.

Treat yourself!

RIMROCK CAFÈ

Open daily

10am-3pm

Spring Break is Around the Corner

We just turned the page on the new year but spring break will be here in no time. Keep your elementary schooler engaged with the Museum’s Kids Camp Spring Break, March 22–26. Days can be filled with exciting topics including Natural Design and From Trash to Treasures. Registration is open now.

Kids Camp for littles in kindergarten and 1st grade is sold out. There’s still room for 2nd through 5th graders. Register today!

KIDS CAMP SPRING BREAK

Monday, March 22 – Friday, March 26

RSVP: Prepayment Required

