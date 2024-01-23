Acrisure Forms Northwest Region Covering Eight States

Acrisure, a global Fintech leader, has announced the formation of the Company’s Northwest Region encompassing its businesses in Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Led by Managing Partner Jim Hunt, the Region will operate under a common brand and organizational structure as a means to offer the Company’s full suite of financial services solutions.

This is the second such rebrand launch for Acrisure in 2024 and seventh overall.

“We’re starting 2024 strong with back-to-back Platform launches and the energy and excitement is palpable across the organization,” said Greg Williams, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Acrisure. “Going to market with one brand seamlessly connects our team with our clients and helps convey our Extraordinary Advantage. Jim is a trusted leader and the Region will flourish under his steady yet innovative stewardship.”

Hunt, a long-time Acrisure partner and dedicated community volunteer, has nearly 30 years of experience in the insurance space, leading a variety of lines from auto to boats and to business specialties like construction and property owners for clients in the Northwest.

“My career has been dedicated to serving people in the Northwest, and now with the added strength of the Acrisure brand, we will uphold our promise of providing an outstanding set of solutions to both local consumers and businesses,” said Hunt. “As a result, our clients will now be able to access a full suite of AI-driven financial services solutions allowing access to unparalleled business protection and financial services.”

The Northwest has long been known for innovation in critical industries including aerospace, mining, forestry and energy production. Acrisure is proud to provide an “Extraordinary Advantage” to the Northwest’s cutting-edge people and companies with personalized planning and aggressive claims management. To access more information about the Northwest Region, visit Acrisure.com/Northwest.

About Acrisure:

Acrisure is An Extraordinary Advantage℠ for millions of clients worldwide. The Company combines humans and high tech to deliver a broad array of products including Insurance, Reinsurance, Cyber Services, Mortgage Origination and more. In the last nine years, Acrisure has grown in revenue from $38 million to $4.4 billion and today employs over 17,000 colleagues in over 20 countries. Acrisure expects to announce new developments in the near term.

Acrisure.com • LinkedIn