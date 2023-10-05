Aging with Joy & Purpose

A distinguished panel of experts from Bend is set to lead a thought-provoking Women’s Summit on Aging, hosted online via Zoom. The summit, scheduled for November 4, 2023, aims to delve into critical aspects of aging with a focus on joy and purpose.

The panelists, who possess a wealth of expertise in various domains related to aging, will cover essential topics including intimacy, estate planning, skincare, maintaining physical health, and discovering new life purposes that ignite joy during the aging process.

Panelists from Bend, Oregon will include:

Jane Gyun, author of Too Busy to Get Busy and a world-renowned sex doctor and coach. She will discuss how to maintain intimacy as we mature, offering tips and insights to make meaningful changes in our sex lives.

Patricia Nelson, attorney at law, specializing in probate law, estate planning, and wills. She’s the owner of Two Spruce Law, Oregon, and will provide helpful tips and essential information for creating a will and estate plan, as well as how to help your family avoid disputes after you’re gone.

Carol Petherbridge, ND, is a naturopathic physician specializing in women’s urinary and intimate health and advanced wellness. She will share her expertise on maintaining urinary and intimate health.

Jacquie Elliott CLC is a certified life, relationship, and spiritual coach. She will moderate the panel and offer exercises to help you discover life purpose and embrace this phase of life with acceptance and joy.

Additionally, two experts from outside the area will join us:

From Portland, Oregon

Kathleen Norbdby is a clinical master and advanced aesthetician, and educator. She is oncology certified and an instructor at Spectrum Advanced Aesthetics in Portland, Oregon. She will offer her expertise on skin care techniques to keep mature skin glowing.

From San Diego

Rodell Jackson is a Yoga instructor, in Cardiff by the Sea. She has worked in the health industry for 30 years and specializes in moving and stretching our aging bodies. At age 65, she and her husband walked the Camino de Santiago from France to Spain.

The Women’s Summit on Aging will take place live on Zoom on November 4, 2023, from 9am-1pm PDT on Zoom. Early bird tickets are available for $99 if purchased by October 18th for the entire summit. After this date, tickets will be priced at $149. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during and after the summit, encouraging an engaging and interactive session.

This summit marks the first time these experts have been brought together to address women’s concerns about aging. Tickets can be purchased at AgingJoyfully.eventbrite.com. For more information, visit healingabc.com. Join us and embrace the journey of aging with a new understanding and attitude.

jacquieelliottclc.com