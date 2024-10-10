Airplane, Multitool Square Off in Coolest Thing Final

Following a third round of voting, only two products now remain in OBI’s second annual Coolest Thing Made in Oregon competition. The winner will be either Leatherman’s multitool or Epic Aircraft’s E1000 GX. Voting in the contest’s final round began on October 8 and will conclude at 12pm on Friday, October 18.

The Coolest Thing Made in Oregon contest is presented by Oregon Business & Industry in partnership with Here is Oregon. An expert panel chose this year’s 16 finalists from among more than 100 products nominated by Oregonians over the spring and summer. Voting to select a winner began September 9.

Oregonians can download a printable bracket and learn about all of the Coolest Thing finalists on OBI’s website here. They should go here to vote for their favorites.

Representatives of Leatherman and Epic Aircraft will be invited to OBI’s Vision Oregon Event on October 23, where the contest’s winner will be announced.

