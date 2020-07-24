All That You Need To Know About ePacket Shipping

If you belong to the eCommerce sphere, then you either already know about ePacket shipping or are interested to know. Entrepreneurs that currently function through the dropshipping business model would find the facility even more advantageous. While there was a time when ePacket-shipping operated solely in the US, now, it is growing exponentially and globally. However, having a professional understanding of the process, including requirements and other details, before engaging with it, is necessary. The following article attempts to provide the reader with all such crucial information.

What is ePacket shipping?

ePacket shipping first began in 2011 as an agreement between the US and China and Hong Kong. Since most of the product manufacturing takes place in the two countries, a quick and affordable shipping method was necessary. ePacket shipping contributes to the same. Thus, customers can now receive their orders from China or Hong Kong within a month, at budget-friendly expenses. Earlier, the same duration for delivery would extend to about eight weeks when shipped via sea for unreasonable rates.

As the name itself suggests, the design for the ePacket shipment method was, in particular, for e-commerce businesses. Now, the facility has expanded to over thirty countries. Therefore, the dropshipping business model can integrate the shipping method with convenience, which makes it beneficial for dropshipping suppliers.

Online websites like eBay, Oberlo, and AliExpress often make use of ePacket shipping. The shipment method also allows for tracking and refund when products are not delivered. Such tiny advantages make the shipping method quite desirable for the dropshipping business model. However, it also involves specific requirements that dropshipping suppliers need to consider in advance.

Destinations

One of the crucial details includes the knowledge of whether the shipment method is available for a particular country or not. The following list compiles all the destinations for which ePacket shipping is possible.

Asia

Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Malaysia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

North and South America

Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and The United States of America.

Europe

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Oceania

Australia and New Zealand.

What are the package requirements?

The package should weigh at most 3 kgs or 6.6. lbs. The maximum length can be 24 inches or 60 cms. Moreover, the sum of the length, width, and height of the package should add up to 36 inches or 90 cms, maximum. For a rolled packet, the maximum limit changes to 90 cms or 36 inches. The total length added to the twice of the diameter should be less than 104 cm or 40 inches. Finally, the minimum cost for the package should be $400. Thus, ePacket shipping is compatible with the dropshipping business model.

How long does ePacket shipping take?

On average, the delivery occurs within a month, depending on the destination and holidays or such delays. Half of the time includes reaching the country, and the rest half includes routing the package to the customer. Customers can track their packages via China EMS and USPS. They can also use tracking services like PackageTrackr, 17Track, and others. Dropshipping business models can make use of such quick shipment and tracking services to provide more satisfaction to their customers.

Customs and taxes

One detail that dropshipping suppliers need to be mindful of includes customs or duties to be paid on arrival. The customs fees are a part of international shipping and unavoidable. However, it is necessary to know more about them via the merchant or the local laws.

Why is ePacket shipping beneficial?

As discussed above, ePacket shipping allows for quick and cost-effective online shopping. The tracking and refund facilities are attractive as well. Therefore, while practicing the dropshipping business model, suppliers can provide reliability, cost-effectiveness, time-saving, and shipment-tracking, all at once. As a result, customer experience and satisfaction improve, contributing to the growth of your online business.

On the last note

There is now no doubt that ePacket shipping is quite advantageous. If your business operates on the dropshipping business model, the method might be useful for you. Keeping specific details, like the destination and customs, would ensure the benefits for your business.