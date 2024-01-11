Allyship Event with Activist Jodie Patterson Kicks Off Season of Nonviolence

(Activist Jodie Patterson will speak at COCC’s Bend campus on January 23 | Photos courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) 16th annual Season of Nonviolence — held mid-January through early April — will feature activist Jodie Patterson and her presentation “Allyship, Genderless Mothering and Self-Transformation” at 6pm on Tuesday, January 23, at Wille Hall on the Bend campus, with a livestream option available. This is a free event, open to the public, with registration required; visit cocc.edu/snv to register and learn more about the complete 2024 Season of Nonviolence schedule.

Genderless mothering is a unique form of social activism that embraces feminism, Black pride and LGBTQIA+ activism. Patterson will share her own story as a mother of five, and introduce attendees to the Human Rights Campaign for an overview of America’s state of affairs on LGBTQIA+ issues.

COCC’s Season of Nonviolence, presented by COCC’s office of diversity and inclusion and the Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, is inspired by the work of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others, honoring their vision for an empowered, nonviolent world. For more information, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator of the Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu, or Christy Walker, director of diversity and inclusion, at 541-383-7412 or cwalker2@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu