Announcing COBA TOH Award Winners

2024 Tour of Homes Winners

Under $200,000

Best Architectural Design — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8

Best Feature — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8 (Energy Efficiency)

Best Interior Finish — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8

Best Kitchen — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8

Best Landscaping — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8

Best Master Suite — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8

Best of Show — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8

Best Value — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8

$400,000-$410,000

Best Architectural Design — Woodhill Homes #2

Best Feature — Woodhill Homes #2 (Large Corner Lot)

Best Interior Finish — Woodhill Homes #2

Best Kitchen — Woodhill Homes #2

Best Landscaping — Woodhill Homes #2

Best Master Suite — Woodhill Homes #2

Best of Show — Woodhill Homes #2

Best Value — Woodhill Homes #2

$529,000-$615,000

Best Architectural Design — Cascade Precision Homes #7

Best Feature — Monte Vista Homes #6 (Vaulted Living Room Ceiling)

Best Interior Finish — Monte Vista Homes #6

Best Kitchen — Cascade Precision Homes #7

Best Landscaping — Hayden Homes #5

Best Master Suite — Monte Vista Homes #6

Best of Show — Monte Vista Homes #6

Best Value — Monte Vista Homes #6

$634,000-$679,000

Best Architectural Design — Woodhill Homes #41

Best Feature — Monte Vista Homes #38 (Mountain Views)

Best Interior Finish — Woodhill Homes #41

Best Kitchen — Woodhill Homes #41

Best Landscaping — Woodhill Homes #41

Best Master Suite — Woodhill Homes #41

Best of Show — Woodhill Homes #41

Best Value — Woodhill Homes #41

$719,000-$743,000

Best Architectural Design — Alcove Homes #36

Best Feature — Lennar #21 (ADU & Natural Wood)

Best Interior Finish — Alcove Homes #36

Best Kitchen — Alcove Homes #36

Best Landscaping — Lennar #21

Best Master Suite — Lennar #21

Best of Show — Alcove Homes #36

Best Value — Lennar #21

$759,000-$830,000

Best Architectural Design — Palmer Homes #40

Best Feature — Palmer Homes #40 (ADU)

Best Interior Finish — Palmer Homes #40

Best Kitchen — Stone Bridge Homes NW #19

Best Landscaping — Woodhill Homes #3

Best Master Suite — Stone Bridge Homes NW #19

Best of Show — Palmer Homes #40

Best Value — Stone Bridge Homes NW #23

$1,100,000-$1,350,000

Best Architectural Design — R.D. Building & Design #42

Best Feature — R.D. Building & Design #42 (ADU)

Best Interior Finish — Cascade Precision Homes #49

Best Kitchen — Pahlisch Homes #22

Best Landscaping — Terrane LLC #32

Best Master Suite — Cascade Precision Homes #49

Best of Show — R.D. Building & Design #42

Best Value — R.D Building & Design #42

$1,400,000-$1,500,000

Best Architectural Design — Curtis Homes #25

Best Feature — Curtis Homes #25 (Wet Bar)

Best Interior Finish — Curtis Homes #25

Best Kitchen — Curtis Homes #25

Best Landscaping — New Era #39

Best Master Suite — Pahlisch Homes #29

Best of Show — Curtis Homes #25

Best Value — Curtis Homes #25

$1,530,000-$1,700,000

Best Architectural Design — Rusling Homes #16

Best Feature — Rusling Homes #16 (Exterior siding finishes)

Best Interior Finish — Rusling Homes #16

Best Kitchen — Rusling Homes #16

Best Landscaping — Rusling Homes #16

Best Master Suite — Rusling Homes #16

Best of Show — Rusling Homes #16

Best Value — Rusling Homes #16

$1,730,000-$1,930,000

Best Architectural Design — Arrowood Development #37

Best Feature — Arrowood Development #37 (Floating Stairs)

Best Interior Finish — Arrowood Development #37

Best Kitchen — Baxter Builders #10

Best Landscaping — Stone Bridge Homes #14

Best Master Suite — Baxter Builders #10

Best of Show — Arrowood Development #37

Best Value — Baxter Builders #10

$2,000,000-$2,200,000

Best Architectural Design — Sunrise Construction #9

Best Feature — Sunrise Construction #9 (Fireplace/Accent Wall)

Best Interior Finish — Sunrise Construction #9

Best Kitchen — Sunrise Construction #9

Best Landscaping — Sunrise Construction #9

Best Master Suite — Sunrise Construction #9

Best of Show — Sunrise Construction #9

Best Value — Sunrise Construction #9

$2,300,000-$2,550,000

Best Architectural Design — PerkeyBuilt #18

Best Feature — Pahlisch Select #46 (Textured Walls)

Best Interior Finish — Pahlisch Select #46

Best Kitchen — Structure Development NW #34

Best Landscaping — Pahlisch Select #46

Best Master Suite — Salvesen Homes #30

Best of Show — Pahlisch Select #46

Best Value — Pahlisch Select #46

$2,800,000-$3,300,000

Best Architectural Design — Norman Building & Design #17

Best Feature — CNC Homes #15 (Barnwood Beams)

Best Interior Finish — Norman Building & Design #17

Best Kitchen — Axis Enterprise #11

Best Landscaping — CNC Homes #15

Best Master Suite — MNK homes #12

Best of Show — MNK homes #12

Best Value — MNK homes #12

$3,890,000-$4,200,000

Best Architectural Design — BC Custom Homes #43

Best Feature — Deschutes Custom Homes #20 (Powder Room)

Best Interior Finish — BC Custom Homes #43

Best Kitchen — BC Custom Homes #43

Best Landscaping — BC Custom Homes #43

Best Master Suite — BC Custom Homes #43

Best of Show — BC Custom Homes #43

Best Value — Deschutes Custom Homes #20

$5,000,000+

Best Architectural Design — Deschutes Custom Homes #26

Best Feature — Deschutes Custom Homes #26 (Pocket Glass Sliding Doors)

Best Interior Finish — Deschutes Custom Homes #26

Best Kitchen — Deschutes Custom Homes #26

Best Landscaping — Deschutes Custom Homes #26

Best Master Suite — Deschutes Custom Homes #26

Best of Show — Deschutes Custom Homes #26

Best Value — Deschutes Custom Homes #26

High Performance Building Awards:

$699,999 and under: Woodhill Homes # 41

$700,000-$1,499,000: Stone Bridge Homes NW #23

$1,500,000 and up: JD Neel Construction #33

