Announcing COBA TOH Award Winners

2024 Tour of Homes Winners
Under $200,000
Best Architectural Design — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8
Best Feature — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8 (Energy Efficiency)
Best Interior Finish — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8
Best Kitchen — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8
Best Landscaping — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8
Best Master Suite — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8
Best of Show — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8
Best Value — Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity #8
$400,000-$410,000
Best Architectural Design — Woodhill Homes #2
Best Feature — Woodhill Homes #2 (Large Corner Lot)
Best Interior Finish — Woodhill Homes #2
Best Kitchen — Woodhill Homes #2
Best Landscaping — Woodhill Homes #2
Best Master Suite — Woodhill Homes #2
Best of Show — Woodhill Homes #2
Best Value — Woodhill Homes #2
$529,000-$615,000
Best Architectural Design — Cascade Precision Homes #7
Best Feature — Monte Vista Homes #6 (Vaulted Living Room Ceiling)
Best Interior Finish — Monte Vista Homes #6
Best Kitchen — Cascade Precision Homes #7
Best Landscaping — Hayden Homes #5
Best Master Suite — Monte Vista Homes #6
Best of Show — Monte Vista Homes #6
Best Value — Monte Vista Homes #6
$634,000-$679,000
Best Architectural Design — Woodhill Homes #41
Best Feature — Monte Vista Homes #38 (Mountain Views)
Best Interior Finish — Woodhill Homes #41
Best Kitchen — Woodhill Homes #41
Best Landscaping — Woodhill Homes #41
Best Master Suite — Woodhill Homes #41
Best of Show — Woodhill Homes #41
Best Value — Woodhill Homes #41
$719,000-$743,000
Best Architectural Design — Alcove Homes #36
Best Feature — Lennar #21 (ADU & Natural Wood)
Best Interior Finish — Alcove Homes #36
Best Kitchen — Alcove Homes #36
Best Landscaping — Lennar #21
Best Master Suite — Lennar #21
Best of Show — Alcove Homes #36
Best Value — Lennar #21
$759,000-$830,000
Best Architectural Design — Palmer Homes #40
Best Feature — Palmer Homes #40 (ADU)
Best Interior Finish — Palmer Homes #40
Best Kitchen — Stone Bridge Homes NW #19
Best Landscaping — Woodhill Homes #3
Best Master Suite — Stone Bridge Homes NW #19
Best of Show — Palmer Homes #40
Best Value — Stone Bridge Homes NW #23
$1,100,000-$1,350,000
Best Architectural Design — R.D. Building & Design #42
Best Feature — R.D. Building & Design #42 (ADU)
Best Interior Finish — Cascade Precision Homes #49
Best Kitchen — Pahlisch Homes #22
Best Landscaping — Terrane LLC #32
Best Master Suite — Cascade Precision Homes #49
Best of Show — R.D. Building & Design #42
Best Value — R.D Building & Design #42
$1,400,000-$1,500,000
Best Architectural Design — Curtis Homes #25
Best Feature — Curtis Homes #25 (Wet Bar)
Best Interior Finish — Curtis Homes #25
Best Kitchen — Curtis Homes #25
Best Landscaping — New Era #39
Best Master Suite — Pahlisch Homes #29
Best of Show — Curtis Homes #25
Best Value — Curtis Homes #25
$1,530,000-$1,700,000
Best Architectural Design — Rusling Homes #16
Best Feature — Rusling Homes #16 (Exterior siding finishes)
Best Interior Finish — Rusling Homes #16
Best Kitchen — Rusling Homes #16
Best Landscaping — Rusling Homes #16
Best Master Suite — Rusling Homes #16
Best of Show — Rusling Homes #16
Best Value — Rusling Homes #16
$1,730,000-$1,930,000
Best Architectural Design — Arrowood Development #37
Best Feature — Arrowood Development #37 (Floating Stairs)
Best Interior Finish — Arrowood Development #37
Best Kitchen — Baxter Builders #10
Best Landscaping — Stone Bridge Homes #14
Best Master Suite — Baxter Builders #10
Best of Show — Arrowood Development #37
Best Value — Baxter Builders #10
$2,000,000-$2,200,000
Best Architectural Design — Sunrise Construction #9
Best Feature — Sunrise Construction #9 (Fireplace/Accent Wall)
Best Interior Finish — Sunrise Construction #9
Best Kitchen — Sunrise Construction #9
Best Landscaping — Sunrise Construction #9
Best Master Suite — Sunrise Construction #9
Best of Show — Sunrise Construction #9
Best Value — Sunrise Construction #9
$2,300,000-$2,550,000
Best Architectural Design — PerkeyBuilt #18
Best Feature — Pahlisch Select #46 (Textured Walls)
Best Interior Finish — Pahlisch Select #46
Best Kitchen — Structure Development NW #34
Best Landscaping — Pahlisch Select #46
Best Master Suite — Salvesen Homes #30
Best of Show — Pahlisch Select #46
Best Value — Pahlisch Select #46
$2,800,000-$3,300,000
Best Architectural Design — Norman Building & Design #17
Best Feature — CNC Homes #15 (Barnwood Beams)
Best Interior Finish — Norman Building & Design #17
Best Kitchen — Axis Enterprise #11
Best Landscaping — CNC Homes #15
Best Master Suite — MNK homes #12
Best of Show — MNK homes #12
Best Value — MNK homes #12
$3,890,000-$4,200,000
Best Architectural Design — BC Custom Homes #43
Best Feature — Deschutes Custom Homes #20 (Powder Room)
Best Interior Finish — BC Custom Homes #43
Best Kitchen — BC Custom Homes #43
Best Landscaping — BC Custom Homes #43
Best Master Suite — BC Custom Homes #43
Best of Show — BC Custom Homes #43
Best Value — Deschutes Custom Homes #20
$5,000,000+
Best Architectural Design — Deschutes Custom Homes #26
Best Feature — Deschutes Custom Homes #26 (Pocket Glass Sliding Doors)
Best Interior Finish — Deschutes Custom Homes #26
Best Kitchen — Deschutes Custom Homes #26
Best Landscaping — Deschutes Custom Homes #26
Best Master Suite — Deschutes Custom Homes #26
Best of Show — Deschutes Custom Homes #26
Best Value — Deschutes Custom Homes #26
High Performance Building Awards:
$699,999 and under: Woodhill Homes # 41
$700,000-$1,499,000: Stone Bridge Homes NW #23
$1,500,000 and up: JD Neel Construction #33