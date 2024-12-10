Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Announcing EDCO Prineville’s 2025 Annual Luncheon

Announcing EDCO Prineville’s 2025 Annual Luncheon

0
By on E-Headlines

(Graphic courtesy of EDCO Prineville)

Join us for EDCO Prineville’s 2025 Annual Luncheon at beautiful Brasada Ranch. We will celebrate Crook County’s economic highlights from the past year and hear from keynote speaker, Nate Nielsen of The Table Group, on the vitality of organizational health. In today’s competitive landscape, organizational health isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a must-have. Discover the untapped potential of a healthy organization and its impact on your bottom line.

Reserve early, seats are limited.

Early Bird Tickets:
$70 for EDCO members; $75 after February 13
$80 for non-members; $90 after February 13

Sponsorships:
Contact Kelsey Lucas
kelsey@edcoinfo.com or 541-213-3169

Date: March 6, 2025
Time: 11:30am-1:30pm
Location: Brasada Ranch
16976 SW Brasada Ranch Rd.
Powell Butte, OR 97753
Reserve Your Spot

edcoinfo.com

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply