Announcing EDCO Prineville’s 2025 Annual Luncheon

Join us for EDCO Prineville’s 2025 Annual Luncheon at beautiful Brasada Ranch. We will celebrate Crook County’s economic highlights from the past year and hear from keynote speaker, Nate Nielsen of The Table Group, on the vitality of organizational health. In today’s competitive landscape, organizational health isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a must-have. Discover the untapped potential of a healthy organization and its impact on your bottom line.

Reserve early, seats are limited.

Early Bird Tickets:

$70 for EDCO members; $75 after February 13

$80 for non-members; $90 after February 13

Sponsorships:

Contact Kelsey Lucas

kelsey@edcoinfo.com or 541-213-3169

Date: March 6, 2025

Time: 11:30am-1:30pm

Location: Brasada Ranch

16976 SW Brasada Ranch Rd.

Powell Butte, OR 97753

Reserve Your Spot

edcoinfo.com