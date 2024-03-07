Announcing KPOV 2024 Spring FUNd Drive

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, is excited to announce the Spring FUNd Drive kick-off starts March 8 and runs through March 16, 2024.

According to Chris Gossard, executive director: “This Spring FUNd Drive offers matching opportunities to double donations, limited edition Thank- you Gifts, and our listeners’ favorite music! We are honored to be a community voice that provides such a vital platform throughout Central Oregon.”

KPOV is more than just a radio station…we’re a vital community resource for independent news, talk shows and music ranging from country to classical, from rap to rhythm & blues, from rock to reggae, and all the genres in between. This amazing bundle of services is supported by our listeners who love to discover new music, new artists, and even new ways of thinking.

No gifts are too small, and all gifts have a huge impact in keeping Central Oregon’s community station on-air for all to enjoy.

To donate go to KPOV.org, call 541-322-0833 or KPOV’s newly launched App.

For more information contact Kate Tiernan, development director at kate@kpov.org

KPOV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

kpov.org