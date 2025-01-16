Annual Awards Banquet Tables

(Photo courtesy of Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB)

We are looking for seven more business that are interested in decorating a table for the Annual Awards Banquet coming up in just a few days, Friday January 17, at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Tables seat eight, all tables will come with a black table cloth, the theme for the evening is Red Rose. It’s customary for everyone seated at your table to take something home. That can look like eight individual place settings or a center piece that breaks down into eight things to take home.

This is an opportunity to showcase your business, donate goodies to attending individuals and support your local Chamber.

Connect with Amanda Joe at 541-923-5191 or sign up below!

visitredmondoregon.com