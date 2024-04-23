Annual Bend Bike Swap

Are you in the market for a new bike this season? Whether you’re sending it downhill, road riding, or anything in between, we have the bike and gear for you at the Bend Bike Swap on May 4 at the Mt. Bachelor Bus Barn.

Online registration for sale items is open! Register your bike and/or gear through

BikeSwapBend.com.

New cyclist? Seasoned pro? We have something for everyone! Our volunteers are a team of professional mechanics, bike shop locals, and avid cyclists who can help you ﬁnd exactly what you need. Our outdoor testing area will help you dial in on your next bike, or get technical assistance from our volunteers. The Bend Bike Swap is a great place to ﬁnd your next bike, and it’s also a community event to kick off the 2024 season!

Dates

NOW-April 28: Register Bikes & Gear at BikeSwapBend.com

Saturday, May 4: 9am-2pm – BIKE SWAP SALE!

Location: Mt. Bachelor Bus Barn – 115 SW Columbia St.

About Bend Endurance Academy:

The Bend Endurance Academy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Central Oregon focusing on youth development through coaching, peer to peer interaction, and community development. We grow together within the world of human powered sports of climbing, biking and nordic skiing.

bendenduranceacademy.org