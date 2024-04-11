Annual FireFree Yard Debris Disposal Event Begins in May

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

With the arrival of spring temperatures, Deschutes County residents are encouraged to clean up their yards and take advantage of the FREE yard debris disposal event, beginning May 3, 2024.

The annual spring FireFree event allows residents to drop-off their yard debris at collection sites around Deschutes County free of charge (dates, times and locations vary). The event is meant to inspire residents to prepare their homes for the threat of wildfire season.

“During a wildfire, most homes are lost when falling embers smolder and ignite the vulnerable areas around the home,” said County Forester Kevin Moriarty. “Embers can travel several miles and ignite roof valleys and gutters filled with pine needles, as well as leaves or other debris piled in a yard.”

“We hope residents will take advantage of this free program and reduce the risk of fire around their homes,” added County Commission Chair Patti Adair.

Items that will be accepted at the collection sites include grass clippings, brush, plant trimmings, pine needles, pine cones, weeds, branches, and stumps or trees that are less than 12 inches in diameter.

Items that will NOT be accepted include sod, dirt, rocks, lumber, metal, trash or plastics of any kind, and stumps or trees that are larger than 12 inches in diameter.

Please remember to cover your loads as you travel to a collection site.

Here are the dates, times and locations for the FireFree spring collection:

Bend: Knott Landfill, 61050 SE 27th St.

May 3-May 12 (7 days a week)

7am to 4:30pm

Sunriver: Sunriver Compost Site, 18305 Cottonwood Rd.

May 3-May 4 (Friday and Saturday)

8am to 4pm

La Pine: Southwest Transfer Station, 54580 Hwy. 97

May 31-June 8 (Monday–Saturday)

8am to 4pm

Redmond: Negus Transfer Station, 2400 NE Maple Ave.

May 31-June 8 (Monday-Saturday)

8am to 4pm

Sisters: Northwest Transfer Station, 68200 Fryrear Rd.

May 31-June 8 (Wednesday–Saturday)

8am to 4pm

For more information call 541-322-7129 or visit firefree.org.

deschutes.org • firefree.org