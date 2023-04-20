Anti-Recidivism Bills Pass Oregon Senate

The Oregon Senate just passed an evidence-based measure to reduce recidivism rates and strengthen public safety. Senate Bill 270 will improve access to job training and education for adults in custody, a proven strategy that increases employment rates for formerly incarcerated people, reduces recidivism, and saves states hundreds of millions of dollars in prison costs.

Recently, the Senate unanimously passed another bill to reduce recidivism and increase access to job training and education: Senate Bill 269, which requires Department of Corrections (DOC) and Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) to enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the correctional education system that will provide clarity, remove unnecessary barriers, and make it easier for the facilities and the education and training providers to work together.

“These bills represent an incredible opportunity for the state of Oregon. We’re moving from just punishing crime to preventing it from happening in the first place. These bills will make our communities safer, our workforce stronger, and free up millions in taxpayer dollars to build a brighter future for our state,” said chief sponsor of the legislation Michael Dembrow (D-Portland) in his speech on the Senate floor.

SB 269 and 270 result from a stakeholder group convened by the Higher Education Coordinating Commission. In 2021, the group released their report, outlining numerous policy changes aimed at improving support for adults in custody and maximizing the statewide impact of Pell grants.

In response to how impactful access to education for adults in custody is on recidivism and crime, the federal government recently expanded Pell Grant eligibility for individuals in custody starting in July 2023.

SB 269 and 270 now move to the House of Representatives for consideration.

oregon.gov