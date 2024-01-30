AP Embarks on the Strategic Expansion of Several Key Programs

(Graphic courtesy of AP Equipment Financing)

AP Equipment Financing, a leading name in equipment financing, is proud to announce a new expansion initiative designed to diversify and nurture their growing portfolio. In 2024, AP is placing a focus on expanding its towing and construction verticals with a concentrated effort on strengthening vendor, dealer, and manufacturer relationships.

As part of this expansion, AP brought onboard four industry experts spearheading these initiatives. Ryan Whitehead, with over 18 years of experience in equipment finance, brings an extensive background in the towing sector. Leading AP’s initiative in the construction industry, Seth Davis is supported by seasoned professionals Andrew McBride and Adam Domke.

Ryan Whitehead: VP of Business Development – Towing

Ryan Whitehead leverages over 18 years of expertise in building relationships with end-users and dealers in various markets. Coming from Huntington National Bank (formally TCF Equipment Finance), Ryan’s wealth of experience makes him a recognized expert in the towing industry, known for providing excellent service and crafting tailored programs across the United States.

Seth Davis: VP of Business Development – Construction

Seth Davis, a seasoned professional, collaborates with construction dealers, manufacturers, and end-users to optimize profitability through tailored finance solutions. With prior roles as Territory Manager, Dealer Development, and Branch Manager, Seth brings expertise that spans vendor finance, sales team oversight, and dealer growth. His focus on client and vendor relationships positions him well for spearheading AP’s construction verticals.

Andrew McBride: VP of Business Development – Construction

Andrew McBride is an experienced sales professional in the finance industry with numerous years managing vendor programs at Marlin Capital Solutions. His expertise involves engaging new and existing equipment manufacturers and dealer networks through compelling offers, including subsidized promotions, floor planning, and retail solutions. With a focus on creating unique vendor programs, his extensive experience and networking skills make him an asset in AP’s new initiatives.

Adam Domke, CLFP: Business Development Officer – Construction

Adam Domke brings over six years of experience in the finance sector from Stearns Bank & Oakmont Capital, providing valuable business development expertise within the industry. His background includes extensive involvement in dealer programs and vendor management, with a strong focus on growth and sales.

Chris Lerma, CLFP, president of AP, states, “This expansion underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions, fostering client success, and reinforcing our position as a leader in equipment financing. With a focus on towing and construction verticals, we’re poised for significant growth, and our dedicated team of industry experts ensures a bright future ahead.”

About AP Equipment Financing:

Founded in 1998 and based in Bend, AP Equipment Financing is a subsidiary of Tokyo Century (USA) Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Tokyo Century Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, has 7,800 employees, and offers specialty leasing and other high value-added financial services in more than 30 countries.

AP Equipment Financing is renowned for its reliability, consistently delivering innovative financial services and comprehensive expertise to ensure customer satisfaction. The affiliation with Tokyo Century Corporation grants AP the financial strength and resources of a large organization, while enabling them to uphold the swift and personalized service characteristic of an agile independent enterprise.

