Applications Sought for Houseless Services Funding

The Bend City Council adopted a resolution creating a Houseless Services Grant Program using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and other funds at its November 6 meeting. The Program funds will be used to support community-based organizations addressing houselessness, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. All funds must be contracted by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026.

The following project types are eligible to apply:

New Safe Parking Start Up and Operations

Existing Safe Parking Sites

Shelter Services

Outreach and Case Management for Unsheltered Individuals and Families in the Temporary Safe Stay Area at Juniper Ridge

Housing-Focused Case Management and Houseless Prevention Services

Application materials will be posted on the City of Bend Houselessness Solutions webpage. Applications will open November 7 and be considered until available funds are contracted or until December 7, 2024. Login information for the remote informational sessions which will be held on November 7 at 3pm and November 12 at 10am will be available with application materials.

“The City is grateful for the opportunity to support effective, local solutions to address houselessness,” said Amy Fraley, senior program manager for Houselessness Solutions. “The grant program has the flexibility to fund high and low barrier shelters, housing-focused case management and outreach, safe parking, and prevention while ensuring benchmarks and data reporting is consistent and transparent.”

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2024 (ARPA) provided $1.9 trillion in funds to respond to COVID-19, including $350 billion in emergency funding for local, state, tribal and territorial governments. The City of Bend was allocated and has received $14.08 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The City has approximately $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds remaining, including $750,000 previously awarded to the City under an agreement with Deschutes County. The City also intends to partner with Deschutes County for additional funds for case management services at the Temporary Safe Stay Area supported under a joint resolution adopted by both bodies.

The Houseless Services Grant Program supports the joint effort by the City of Bend and Deschutes County as well as the 2023-2025 City Council goals to maintain existing shelter beds and add additional capacity for emergency shelters and supportive services.

Learn more about the response to the houseless crisis at bendoregon.gov/houselessness.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Jacob Larsen at 541-647-0696, or jlarsen@bendoregon.gov.

