Apply for an Internship with Think Wild

Wildlife Hotline Internships (2 Available)

Think Wild is pleased to offer two full time hotline internship positions.

The Wildlife Hotline primarily operates during business hours (8am-5pm), fielding calls, offering assistance, and providing education to the public on wildlife-related issues. Coordinating volunteer efforts, rescues, patient admissions, and inquiries, the hotline team ensures the welfare of sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation efforts. As part of the internship, completion of a delegated project by the Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation is required for hands-on learning and contribution to the wildlife hospital.

Wildlife Education Internship

Think Wild is seeking to recruit one Wildlife Education Intern for the summer of 2024. The intern will assist the Education and Volunteer Manager and Wildlife Educator with Think Wild programs pertaining to wildlife education and outreach. This includes assisting and leading educational programs with local school groups, attending and tabling at local community events, creating relevant social media posts, and designing, planning, and implementing educational curriculum.

Beaver Works Oregon Internship

Think Wild’s Beaver Works program is seeking to recruit 1 beaver habitat intern for the spring of 2024. The intern will assist the Beaver Works Program Manager with efforts pertaining to beaver-related education, outreach, and habitat project planning and execution. The focal areas include conducting literature reviews, writing scientific outreach for broad audiences, supporting beaver site assessments and planting preparation (willow and cottonwood harvest and storage), researching best practices for riparian restoration methodology, monitoring remote trail camera footage, habitat planting coordination, organizing citizen science events, contributing to a better understanding of human dimensions of wildlife coexistence, and more.

Wildlife Hospital Internships (Full)

