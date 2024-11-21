Apply Now for the Bend Sustainability Fund

(Photo courtesy of Visit Bend)

The Bend Sustainability Fund, a grant program from Visit Bend, reinvests visitor-generated lodging tax dollars into projects that benefit everyone who loves this place — locals and visitors alike. Since 2021, Visit Bend’s Bend Sustainability Fund has awarded $3 million to 25 projects protecting, stewarding, and creating sustainable experiences in Bend’s community.

Here’s what makes this project so special:

Funded by visitors, for everyone: The program uses tax dollars from short-term lodging stays to enhance Bend’s natural spaces, recreational facilities, and infrastructure. This is one of the many ways tourism dollars make a positive impact right here at home

Long-lasting impact: Projects must have a lifespan of at least ten years, ensuring they benefit the community for future generations.

Real stories of success: From upgrades at Bend BMX that create a better place to race for locals and attract national events, to creating new hiking trails at Mt. Bachelor, which offset demand in the Three Sisters Wilderness, the BSF helps bring transformational ideas to life.

Do you know of a project or organization that could benefit from this funding? Whether it’s a park improvement, a community trail, or another project that preserves and enhances what makes Bend special, the Bend Sustainability Fund could be the perfect fit.

Learn more or apply today at BendSustainabilityFund.com. Applications are open now through January 12, 2025.

Together, we can take care of the places that take care of us. If you have a project — or know someone who does — that aligns with this mission, now is the time to apply.

BendSustainabilityFund.com