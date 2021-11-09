Are You Looking to Buy or Sell a Business? Or Increase Your Marketing Reach?

((L-R) Peter May, Michelle Alvarado, Jim Wilcox | Photos courtesy of Central Oregon Community College Small Business Development Center)

The Central Oregon Community College (COCC) Small Business Development Center is offering the following classes for those looking to buy or sell a business or increase their marketing reach.

Buying or Selling a Business

In-Person in Bend

Take away tips and tools to help facilitate successful business investing, buying or selling. Gain insight on how to arrive at a market value. Sellers learn how to package their business. Buyers and investors learn how to analyze potential options. A practical guide for entrepreneurs interested in investing in, buying or selling a business.

November 10

One Wednesday evening in-person classroom session (6-9pm) with instructor Peter May. $69

Register here: enrole.com/cocc/jsp/session.jsp?sessionId=FA21BUYSELLBUS

Build a Successful Online Video Marketing Campaign

In-Person in Bend

Online video marketing is on the rise. What is your target audience watching, and how do you get your organization to stand out in the crowd? This class is for those looking to market with video; no video experience is necessary. Taught by an industry professional, it provides a hands-on experience in building your own video marketing campaign.

December 11

One Saturday in-person classroom session (9am-4pm) with instructor Michelle Alvarado. $99

Register Here: enrole.com/cocc/jsp/session.jsp?sessionId=FA21BLDVIDEOMRKT

Small Business Management Program

Now accepting applications for SBM 2022

If you are the owner of an established business looking to improve operations and wanting to implement a sound and sustainable plan for profitability, consider joining Central Oregon Community College’s yearlong Small Business Management Program (SBM) with experienced SBDC instructor and adviser Jim Wilcox. The in-depth program is designed to guide you towards achieving your business goals through better organization and management of your company.

Starts February 2022. Acceptance by application only.

This yearlong program usually costs $999 — it is currently being offered at significantly less thanks to expanded CARES Act & ARPA education funds.

More information here: cocc.edu/departments/continuinged/small-business-development-center

You can find relevant and appropriate information for all stages of an entrepreneurial lifecycle through quality training and informed support at COCC’s Small Business Development Center. Class dates for the New Year are coming soon — take a look at other upcoming topics here.

For more information, contact us at 541-383-7290 or sbdc@cocc.edu.

oregonsbdc.org • cocc.edu