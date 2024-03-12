Assistance League of Bend Celebrates 35 Years of Service

Assistance League of Bend is celebrating 35 years of community service in Deschutes County! The local chapter is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and adults. Through a variety of philanthropic programs, they provide hope and dignity to over 8,000 neighbors in need annually.

Operation School Bell is Assistance League of Bend’s signature program.

Operation School Bell provided new clothing to over 2,600 students in need last year (as identified by the Family Access Network) giving them the confidence they need to succeed.

They also provided hundreds of emergency clothing bundles to children entering the foster care system through a partnership with Every Child Central Oregon.

In addition to the clothing, they distributed 1,500 new Scholastic books to low-income students to promote literacy.

Assistance League of Bend also uplifted thousands of adults facing hardship in 2023.

They created 2,500 handmade hats, shawls, prosthetic breast inserts, and other items for cancer patients and distributed them through local infusion centers.

In addition, they provided personal hygiene products, Secret Santa gifts, and handwritten greeting cards to 1,800 Medicaid residents in eighteen long-term care facilities.

They could not have touched so many lives without the generous support of our community. Two major fundraisers are scheduled in 2024 to support the organization’s philanthropic programs. Mark your calendar to help support Assistance League.

Dream Trip Raffle:

Assistance League of Bend‘s Dream Trip Raffle is back for 2024! The raffle winner will choose from one of four different packages designed to satisfy your pent-up wander lust with a trip of a lifetime. Tickets are $25 each and will be available online from March 1 to April 15 at AssistanceLeagueBend.org.

Raise a Glass for the Kids Auction:

Enjoy beverages and bites while raising money for Operation School Bell. Operation School Bell gives low-income students the confidence to succeed in school with new clothing, shoes and books. The event will be held on September 12 at 5pm in the Tetherow Event Pavilion.

All proceeds from these fundraisers will benefit children and adults in need in Deschutes County.

If you would like to learn more about these events, donate, or become a member, visit AssistanceLeagueBend.org.

Assistance League of Bend is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

AssistanceLeagueBend.org