Assistance League of Bend Dream Trip Raffle

Dream Trip Raffle ends April 19, 2023
Sonoma Winemaker for 2
- 4 nights at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa.
- Includes daily breakfast.
- Raymond Vineyards Winemaker For A Day Experience.
- Merryvale Winery Wine & Cheese Experience.
Estimated Value: $4795
La Dolce Vita in Umbria/Tuscany for 6
- 7 nights in a luxury villa in Panicale, Umbria.
- Truffle hunting, tasting and farmhouse lunch.
- 3 bedroom/4 bathroom private villa.
- Daily maid service.
- Personalized booking and concierge service.
Estimated Value: $4995
St. Martin Vistas for 6
- 6 nights in a stunning St Martin villa.
- 3 bedroom/3 bathrooms accommodates 6 people.
- Stunning ocean views from the private infinity pool.
- Walkable to Anse Marcel Beach.
- Short drive to restaurants, shopping and nightlife.
- Fully equipped kitchen, indoor and outdoor dining areas.
Estimated Value: $4950
Disney World & Space Adventure for Family
- 4 nights at the Sheraton Vistana Resort; 2 nights at the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront.
- $1000 Disney World Gift Card.
- Multi-day pass to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
- Lunch with an Astronaut.
- Free concierge reservation service.
Estimated Value: $4950
All proceeds will benefit children and adults facing hardship in Deschutes County. Please visit assistanceleague.org/bend for more information on these exciting packages and to purchase tickets. Tickets cost $25 each and are available to purchase from March 8, 2023 through April 19, 2023. Drawing will be April 21, 2023. Maximum tickets sold are 1,000.