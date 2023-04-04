Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Assistance League of Bend Dream Trip Raffle

Assistance League of Bend Dream Trip Raffle

0
By on E-Headlines

Buy Now

Dream Trip Raffle ends April 19, 2023

Sonoma Winemaker for 2

  • 4 nights at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa.
  • Includes daily breakfast.
  • Raymond Vineyards Winemaker For A Day Experience.
  • Merryvale Winery Wine & Cheese Experience.

Estimated Value: $4795

La Dolce Vita in Umbria/Tuscany for 6

  • 7 nights in a luxury villa in Panicale, Umbria.
  • Truffle hunting, tasting and farmhouse lunch.
  • 3 bedroom/4 bathroom private villa.
  • Daily maid service.
  • Personalized booking and concierge service.

Estimated Value: $4995

St. Martin Vistas for 6

  • 6 nights in a stunning St Martin villa.
  • 3 bedroom/3 bathrooms accommodates 6 people.
  • Stunning ocean views from the private infinity pool.
  • Walkable to Anse Marcel Beach.
  • Short drive to restaurants, shopping and nightlife.
  • Fully equipped kitchen, indoor and outdoor dining areas.

Estimated Value: $4950

Disney World & Space Adventure for Family

  • 4 nights at the Sheraton Vistana Resort; 2 nights at the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront.
  • $1000 Disney World Gift Card.
  • Multi-day pass to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
  • Lunch with an Astronaut.
  • Free concierge reservation service.

Estimated Value: $4950

All proceeds will benefit children and adults facing hardship in Deschutes County. Please visit assistanceleague.org/bend for more information on these exciting packages and to purchase tickets. Tickets cost $25 each and are available to purchase from March 8, 2023 through April 19, 2023. Drawing will be April 21, 2023. Maximum tickets sold are 1,000.

assistanceleague.org/bend

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply