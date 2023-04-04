Assistance League of Bend Dream Trip Raffle

Dream Trip Raffle ends April 19, 2023

4 nights at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa.

Includes daily breakfast.

Raymond Vineyards Winemaker For A Day Experience.

Merryvale Winery Wine & Cheese Experience.

Estimated Value: $4795

7 nights in a luxury villa in Panicale, Umbria.

Truffle hunting, tasting and farmhouse lunch.

3 bedroom/4 bathroom private villa.

Daily maid service.

Personalized booking and concierge service.

Estimated Value: $4995

6 nights in a stunning St Martin villa.

3 bedroom/3 bathrooms accommodates 6 people.

Stunning ocean views from the private infinity pool.

Walkable to Anse Marcel Beach.

Short drive to restaurants, shopping and nightlife.

Fully equipped kitchen, indoor and outdoor dining areas.

Estimated Value: $4950

4 nights at the Sheraton Vistana Resort; 2 nights at the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront.

$1000 Disney World Gift Card.

Multi-day pass to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Lunch with an Astronaut.

Free concierge reservation service.

Estimated Value: $4950

All proceeds will benefit children and adults facing hardship in Deschutes County. Please visit assistanceleague.org/bend for more information on these exciting packages and to purchase tickets. Tickets cost $25 each and are available to purchase from March 8, 2023 through April 19, 2023. Drawing will be April 21, 2023. Maximum tickets sold are 1,000.

assistanceleague.org/bend