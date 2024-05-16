Avelo Airlines Celebrates Three Years of Connecting Central Oregon & Los Angeles

Avelo Airlines marks three years of service today between Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) and L.A.’s most popular airport — Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). To celebrate the anniversary, Avelo is offering very low travel-inspiring one-way fares to Los Angeles starting at $100*.

Avelo flies nonstop from RDM to BUR on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. In June, a fifth day (Saturday) will be added. Travelers can book their flights at AveloAir.com.

Since launching the route in May of 2021, Avelo has flown over 115,000 Customers between Redmond and Los Angeles. Since taking flight at RDM, Avelo has emerged as the airport’s most reliable airline — canceling less than 1% of its flights between RDM and BUR.

“We are very excited to celebrate the third anniversary of our first flight between Bend/Redmond and L.A. The growing demand on this route is a testament to the affordability, convenience, and reliability we have introduced to Central Oregon travelers,” Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said. “We are equally excited about how much easier we have made it for tens of thousands of Southern Californians to visit this majestic region of Oregon.”

In addition to L.A., Avelo also offers nonstop service from RDM to the Bay Area’s Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).

The Easy Way to L.A.

Whether travelers are departing or arriving, Hollywood Burbank Airport offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 “Best U.S. Airport” by Fodor’s Travel, BUR’s advantages include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking, and rental cars. All of this makes BUR the most popular, ultra-convenient and stress-free gateway to the best of L.A.

America’s Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its travelers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 4.6 million Customers on over 36,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 52 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Every route has at least one small, easy-to-use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy, and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate (0.2%) in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time performance with 82.8% of all Avelo flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time — the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. In April 2024 Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate among all U.S. carriers. These results are reported by Anuvu’s third-party data platform. Anuvu is utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication’s annual best and worst airline ranking.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One-third of its seats are extra legroom seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines:

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The Houston-based airline offers travelers everyday low fares, time and money-saving convenience, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 52 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), and the Bay Area’s Sonoma County Airport (STS).

*Introductory one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $100 for travel between RDM and BUR for travel completed between June 6, 2024, and July 4, 2024. Fares must be booked by May 23, 2024. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo’s Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo’s Contract of Carriage.

