Avelo Airlines Extends Nationwide Flight Schedule Through Labor Day to 47 Popular Destinations

Avelo Airlines announced today it is extending its nationwide flight schedule through Labor Day. Avelo Customers can now book summer travel to 47 popular destinations across the country through September 3, 2024.

Avelo flies to 23 states and Puerto Rico with very low one-way summer travel fares starting at $58*. Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Head of Commercial Trevor Yealy said, “Summer is right around the corner, and we are excited to announce the extension of Avelo’s nationwide flight schedule through Labor Day. With Avelo’s everyday low fares, now is the perfect time for travelers to book their summer vacation or long-weekend getaway. With 47 popular destinations to choose from, Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from sun-soaked beaches to outdoor adventure destinations, to cultural and entertainment hotspots.”

America’s Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. Since taking flight nearly three years ago, Avelo has flown more than 4 million Customers on more than 30,000 flights.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. All Avelo flights are nonstop and on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey a smooth, easy and enjoyable experience.

Unlike most other airlines, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2023, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #2 in on-time reliability. These results are based on Anuvu’s third-party data platform (the same company and platform utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication’s annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication’s size threshold).

About Avelo Airlines:

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 47 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), and opening in May 2024, the Bay Area’s Sonoma County Airport (STS).

*Introductory one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $58 for travel between BWI and HVN for travel completed between August 14, 2024, through August 27, 2024. Fares must be booked by February 21, 2024. Prices vary throughout the summer schedule. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $25 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo’s Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo’s Contract of Carriage.

