Ballots Mailed to Registered Voters for November 7 Special Election

About 37,000 ballots for the November 7 Special Election were mailed out on October 18 to registered voters who live in the Redmond Fire & Rescue District, the Ponderosa Pines East Special Road District and parts of the Crooked River Ranch Fire Protection District.

The Deschutes County Elections Office has received the following ballot measure filings:

The Jefferson County Elections Office received a measure for the Crooked River Ranch Fire Protection District, part of which resides within the boundaries of Deschutes County.

Deschutes County Clerk Steve Dennison encourages voters to vote early and take advantage of pre-paid postage for ballots.

If voters do not receive their ballot by Wednesday, Oct. 25, they are encouraged to call the Deschutes County Elections Office at 541-388-6547 or to email elections@deschutescounty.gov.

Voters can prepare for the election by making a plan to vote with these simple steps:

Register to vote / Update your voter registration

Read your Voters’ Pamphlet

Mark your ballot

Review your ballot

Sign and return your ballot

If you’re going to be away from home during the election, contact the Deschutes County Elections Office at 541-388-6547 to learn about your voting options.

Read your Voters’ Pamphlet

For the November 7 Special Election, registered voters in Redmond and residents of the Ponderosa Pines East Special Road District in La Pine will receive a Voters’ Pamphlet insert in their ballot envelope. It is also available online at deschutescounty.gov/elections.

Mark your ballot

Locate the measure responses (“Yes” or “No”) of your choice by filling in the oval to the left of your choice with black or blue ink.

Remember: You don’t have to vote in all contests on your ballot. Your votes for the contests you select will still be counted.

Review your ballot

Ensure you have correctly marked your choice(s) for each contest. Your ballot contains contests printed on both the front and back. Remember to review both sides of your ballot.

If you lose your ballot, or it is spoiled in any way, contact the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office at 541-388-6547 to request a replacement.

Sign and return your ballot

Remember to sign your ballot return envelope. Your signature is your identification. Every signature on every ballot return envelope is examined to make sure it matches the signature on the voter’s registration. The signature must match before a ballot can be counted.

Signed and sealed ballots must be returned to an Official Ballot Drop Site by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that are returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day. A stamp is not required.

Official Ballot Drop Sites open on Friday, October 20. A full list of Official Ballot Drop sites is available here. Drop Sites will close at 8pm on Election Day.

Confirm your ballot has been received and accepted here. The site refreshes daily, so it could take up to 48 hours to display accurate information.

Election Results

Preliminary election results will be posted online after 8pm on election night at deschutescounty.gov/electionresults.

Questions and resources

Additional information about the November 7 Special Election is available online at deschutescounty.gov/elections.

If voters need assistance with voting or casting their ballot, they are encouraged to call the Deschutes County Elections Office at 541-388-6547.

Important Dates

Wednesday, October 18| Ballots mailed to local voters

Friday, October 20 | All Drop sites open

Tuesday, November 7 | Election Day!

