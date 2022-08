The Rotary Club is proud to present Central Oregon’s first ever Battle of the Badges, taking place today (August 16) 5pm-8pm at K1 Speed Bend. Teh DCSO will face off against Bend PD on the track. They have also been engaged in a race-to-outraise at battleofthebadges.org.

This FREE family-friendly event will have food trucks, police cars, the big play thing, fun booths, and of course, the races.

